Bill Murray: Alabama stays dry, cool for much of the rest of 2023

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RAIN RECAP: Parts of Alabama picked up highly beneficial rains on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. The I-59 corridor southwest and I-20 over to Anniston were big winners, picking up between 1.5 and 2 inches. Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport got 2.08 inches. I picked up 1.63 inches near Acton Road in southern Jefferson County. Hopefully, this will put a dent in the Drought Monitor report that will come out Thursday — certainly the area from Birmingham to Fort Payne that is in extreme drought. Still, for the year, Birmingham is 6.95 inches below normal. There’s not much time to make that up and not much rain in the forecast.

TUESDAY: We are starting off mainly in the 40s this morning, with a few 30s over northwestern Alabama and lower 50s over the southeastern part of the state. There is a little patchy fog and fairly persistent low stratus, making for a gray start to the day. Afternoon readings will be in the 50s to the west of I-65 and north of U.S. 80. Lower 60s will be prevalent over east central Alabama. Sunshine will increase as we go through the day. Overnight lows tonight will be in the 30s, with readings below freezing over northwestern Alabama. Auburn, Montgomery and Eufaula might be able to stay in the lower 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Skies over Alabama Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be similar to those today.

For now, Thursday looks dry, but a few snow flurries could show up over northwest Alabama by late Thursday night. The Global Forecast System still insists that they will hang around Friday over the northern third of the state. With surface temperatures in the 40s, though, no accumulations are expected.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Partly cloudy skies will be the rule for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s Saturday, with middle 50s on Sunday.

The next rain chance will come on New Year’s Day as an upper-level low swings through the Tennessee Valley. It looks like at least a soaking rain. The question will be whether atmospheric profiles will be cold enough for snow over the northern third of the state. Only time and more model runs will lead to clarity.

ON THIS DATE IN 1778: The Hessian Storm dumped 18 inches of snow on southern New England. More than 50 people froze to death in the subzero weather that followed the snow. The storm was named for nine German mercenaries who froze to death at their posts in Newport, Rhode Island. Many ships were wrecked in the terrible gales that accompanied the storm, including the General Arnold, an American ship that sank off Plymouth, Massachusetts.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.