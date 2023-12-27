Best of Alabama News Center 2023: Travel and entertainment

These are some of the favorite places and the faces you enjoyed reading about on Alabama News Center this year. (file)

We are using the final days of 2023 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top travel and entertainment stories on Alabama News Center in 2023.

5 Alabama small-town attractions you have to visit once

You can find this magical cabin inside a cave on Alabama’s Smith Lake

5 of Alabama’s most beautiful places

Sean of the South talks living in Alabama, his literary influences and more

From ‘Hee Haw’ to recording star: Alabama’s Victoria Hallman releasing long-lost album

Editor’s choice: A river runs through Alabama artist Frances Tate’s paintings