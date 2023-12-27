Bill Murray: Alabama trends cooler, with a bit of precipitation by Friday



The mere mention of the S-word was always something to arouse the snow fan in me as a child, and I must admit it’s still something that makes my pulse quicken. I know there are plenty of you out there, and a sizable number that are struck with dread. Anyway, the subject is on the table for Friday across parts of the state.

WEDNESDAY: A little patchy fog was able to form across parts of north and central Alabama, but no serious visibility reductions were observed. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day. Afternoon readings will be 55-56 degrees over the Tennessee Valley and 58-60 over central Alabama. There could be a few light showers over north Alabama tonight, mainly after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s in the northwest with lower and middle 30s elsewhere.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Thursday will dawn in a mostly sunny state, but clouds will thicken through the day in response to an approaching upper low. By Friday we will be tracking light snow over western and middle Tennessee. We will start the day with clouds over north Alabama and some sunshine elsewhere. Some light rain or perhaps a little light snow could edge down into the northern half of Alabama Friday afternoon and evening. With expected highs in the 40s, accumulations are not in the offing. But upper lows have a way making fools of forecasts, so we will be keeping an eye on it.

GOING BOWLING: Auburn is in Nashville for the Music City Bowl vs. Maryland. The snow shouldn’t be a problem by game day Saturday, but it will be chilly, with highs in the 40s. Alabama fans will deal with a few showers Saturday, but they should be out of the area by game time at the Rose Bowl New Year’s Eve. Game day highs will be in the middle 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: Dense fog in the Tampa Bay area caused a series of chain-reaction accidents on the soaring Sunshine Skyway Bridge involving 50 vehicles. One person was killed and 24 injured. The 1,280-foot span across the mouth of Tampa Bay was closed in both directions.

