Best of Alabama News Center 2023: Economic development

We are using the final days of 2023 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.
These are the top economic development stories on Alabama News Center in 2023.
Auto parts maker Shinhwa plans $114 million Alabama expansion
Since opening in 2019, the Shinhwa plant in Auburn has steadily grown to meet the needs of the automotive industry in the U.S. The company supplies parts for the Hyundai plant in Montgomery and the Kia plant in West Point, Georgia. A planned second factory in Auburn will enable the company to meet future demands stemming from electric vehicle production. (contributed)
Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ explores new growth areas in aerospace and beyond
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville celebrates the city’s rich history in the space program, which continues with Huntsville’s crucial role in NASA’s Space Launch System. (contributed)
The Game Plan is an investment in Alabama and its people
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature have adopted The Game Plan, a package that increases support for the state’s growing innovation economy. (Office of Gov. Kay Ivey)
To David Rodgers, Mobile, Alabama’s success is just beginning
Mobile is a great place to live and to grow in a career, said David Rodgers, vice president of Economic Development for the Mobile Chamber. (contributed)
Million Air to invest at least $32 million on new terminal, hangars at Birmingham airport
A rendering shows the new terminal that Million Air plans to build on the east side of Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. (contributed)
Editor’s choice: Oysters are industry, ecology and good eats in Alabama