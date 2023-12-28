Bill Murray: A few snowflakes for Alabama tonight, Friday

THURSDAY: Clouds moved out early this morning, but more are waiting in the wings. We will stay mostly sunny through the morning, but it will be chilly. Northwest Alabama started out below freezing, with middle 30s in the I-59 corridor and upper 30s to near 40 elsewhere. Areas north of I-59 won’t get out of the 40s today, with the rest of east and central Alabama managing to make only the lower 50s.

WINTRY PRECIPITATION CHANCES? Clouds will begin increasing this afternoon ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance. A few light rain showers will begin showing up as early as late afternoon over northwestern Alabama. Toward midnight, the showers could become mixed with some snow, first over the Tennessee Valley and northeast Alabama, but gradually over much of Alabama north of I-20. The precipitation will continue much of the day Friday across north and north-central Alabama. No significant impacts are expected, but some minor accumulations could show up over higher elevations of northeast Alabama. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.