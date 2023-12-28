Bill Murray: A few snowflakes for Alabama tonight, Friday

THURSDAY: Clouds moved out early this morning, but more are waiting in the wings. We will stay mostly sunny through the morning, but it will be chilly. Northwest Alabama started out below freezing, with middle 30s in the I-59 corridor and upper 30s to near 40 elsewhere. Areas north of I-59 won’t get out of the 40s today, with the rest of east and central Alabama managing to make only the lower 50s.
WINTRY PRECIPITATION CHANCES? Clouds will begin increasing this afternoon ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance. A few light rain showers will begin showing up as early as late afternoon over northwestern Alabama. Toward midnight, the showers could become mixed with some snow, first over the Tennessee Valley and northeast Alabama, but gradually over much of Alabama north of I-20. The precipitation will continue much of the day Friday across north and north-central Alabama. No significant impacts are expected, but some minor accumulations could show up over higher elevations of northeast Alabama. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND: Clouds will hang tough Saturday with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will increase Sunday and rain will return well after midnight, so New Year’s Eve celebrations will be dry. As you watch bowl games Monday, the rain will be steady during the morning and diminishing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
VOODOO TERRITORY: As we sail into 2024, a Gulf low will develop and sail across the northern Gulf of Mexico. The rain associated with it will affect only extreme south Alabama. Another will follow on its heels, but with a track farther to the north and more widespread rain across much of Alabama. A couple of systems will combine Jan. 10-12 to create a wintry mix for parts of the South. How it will evolve, we will have to see.
GOING BOWLING:Auburn is in Nashville for the Music City Bowl vs. Maryland. The snow shouldn’t be a problem by game day Saturday, but it will be chilly, with highs in the 40s. Alabama fans will deal with a few showers Saturday, but they should be out of the area by game time at the Rose Bowl New Year’s Eve. Game day highs will be in the middle 60s.
For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.