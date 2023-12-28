Can’t Miss Alabama: Count down to the new year, holiday attractions

From Mobile's MoonPie Drop to Viennese classics to Saturday Night Fever, Alabama has a way to celebrate the new year that you'll enjoy. (contributed)

MoonPie Over Mobile

MoonPie Over Mobile 2024 celebrations on Dec. 31 include:

11 a.m.: Kids’ zone, Mardi Gras Park.

Noon: MoonPie Drop for kids.

4 p.m.: Resolution Wall.

7 p.m.: DJ Blayze.

7:30 p.m.: Best Decorated Umbrella Contest.

7:30 p.m.: The Port City Secondliners.

7:45 p.m.: Cutting of the MoonPie, Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard.

8 p.m.: Second Line Parade.

8:20 p.m.: Remarks by Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Honorary Chairperson Fred Richardson, main stage.

8:30 p.m.: Opening act: Yeah Probably, main stage.

9:25 p.m.: Headliners: Slick Rick, Rob Base, Big Daddy Kane, Dana Dane and Yo-Yo.

Midnight: Countdown and MoonPie drop to welcome in 2024.

For more information, visit moonpieovermobile.com. Admission is free.

Ring in 2024 at MoonPie Over Mobile with live entertainment, a parade and cutting of the MoonPie. (Visit Mobile)

Alabama Theatre

Live concerts include:

Dec. 29: The Fab Four performs The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” and their greatest hits at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Follow on Facebook. Make a donation here. Purchase tickets here.

Dec. 31: Black Jacket Symphony presents “Saturday Night Fever” at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

For upcoming shows, visit alabamatheatre.com. The venue is at 1817 Third Ave. North in Birmingham.

New Year’s Eve: A Viennese Celebration

Toast the end of 2023 with a nod to the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Day performances and a glass of bubbly on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. Maestro Chris Confessore will take the podium to lead the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in a selection of Strauss family favorites and more. The venue is UAB’s Alys Stephens Center. Buy tickets here.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra presents New Year's Eve: A Viennese Celebration at the UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. (contributed)

Rumours – The Fleetwood Mac Experience

Spend an entertaining evening at Iron City in Birmingham with live music by Rumours on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. For upcoming shows at Iron City, visit the website. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Reelin’ in the New Year

Welcome 2024 at the annual Reelin’ in the New Year Street Party at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Bid adieu to 2023 in the grandest of style with live bands, family-friendly activities and adult-centered fun, all rounding off at midnight with The Park Band, the Marlin Drop and a fireworks finale. Give yourself one last excuse to let loose and kiss this year goodbye on New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. until midnight. Free admission and parking. Activities for children will vary from $5 to $10. The event takes place on Main Street and Marlin Circle.

Festivities include:

5 p.m.: DJ Matt and kids’ activities.

6 p.m.: Kenny on the keys.

9 p.m.: Park Band.

Midnight: Fireworks and Marlin Drop.

Spectra Laser Light Experience after fireworks show, Main Street and the Wharf Parkway.

For complete details, visit the website and follow along on Facebook.

Kids Confetti Drop

Have a poppin’ 2024 at the annual Kids Confetti Drop at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Children whose bedtime comes well before midnight will get to ring in the New Year hours early with a rock wall, bouncy house, face painting ($10), camel rides ($10), toxic slime battle zone, surf simulator, stilt walker and balloon artist. The confetti cannons will be going off at noon for a colorful good time the whole family can enjoy on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission and parking. The event takes place on Main Street and Palms Plaza.

Festivities include:

10 a.m.: Kids’ activities.

11 a.m.: Poodle show.

Noon: Confetti Drop.

Visit the website for more information.