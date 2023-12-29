Best of Alabama News Center 2023: People of Alabama

We are using the final days of 2023 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.
These are the top People of Alabama stories on Alabama News Center in 2023.
George Jones Jr. of Florence
George Jones Jr. makes around 2,000 brooms by hand every year. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Tony M. Bingham of Hoover
Tony M. Bingham is the artist behind the Praise House sculpture at the Wallace House in Harpersville. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Kadence McGaha of Bessemer
Kadence McGaha has culinary dreams and tries not to take those close to her for granted. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Morgan Perry of Madison
Morgan Perry aspires to be an aerospace engineer due to her love of physics. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Silvia Skultety of Daphne
Silvia Skultety loves living in Daphne and values friendships. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)
Editor’s choice: Ophelia Nichols of Wilmer
Ophelia Nichols, known as “Mama Tot” on TikTok, has been inspired by Dolly Parton’s willingness to give to others. (Michelle Matthews / People of Alabama)