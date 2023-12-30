Scott Martin: Dry end for 2023 in Alabama; showers possible to start 2024

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> F

SATURDAY: From what I have seen on social media, it looks like the lucky spots that had enough snow to at least dust the grassy areas were in the northeast corner of the state, especially in and around Mentone and DeSoto State Park. No travel issues are being reported.

We start the day with morning clouds, but those will break somewhat, and we’ll end up with partly cloudy skies. Any showers have already moved out of the state, and it will be a dry, cool day. Highs will be in the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sunday will be much brighter and milder, as we’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Unfortunately, this warm-up is due to warm air advection ahead of an approaching cold front. The good news is that we’ll be dry to ring in 2024.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: The system moves into the state during the morning and will quickly trek across Alabama throughout the day. For now, the best rain chances lie across the southern half of the state, with very limited moisture available for the northern half. Cold air makes a return, as highs reach only the mid 40s to the mid 50s for much of the state, while southeast Alabama may hit the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We’ll be between systems on Tuesday. It will be dry and cool, with highs in the lower to mid 50s under sunny skies.

A shortwave will move across the state Wednesday. Most of the moisture will be confined along the Gulf Coast, but some rain will be possible as far north as the I-20 corridor. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs back down in the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

We have a quiet day in store for us on Thursday. It will be dry and very cool, even under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

The first Friday of 2024 will be slightly warmer underneath sunny skies. Highs reach the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday, Jan. 6, looks very wet. A low looks to form and move across the Gulf Coast, likely bringing rain to the entire state, with the heavier amounts over southern Alabama. This is not a severe weather look, just a good dose of rain.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.