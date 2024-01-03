Alabama military air evacuation exercise prepares ‘airborne ambulance’ for critical operations

Being inside what is tantamount to an airborne ambulance can be overwhelming. From continuous radio headset communication to hand signals to the jarring effects of turbulence on an aircraft full of the injured and ill, it all might seem rather chaotic to the inexperienced. But within the chaos, there’s peace to be found.

Aeromedical personnel bring order to the chaos by knowing how to respond to emergencies. These specially trained members can locate their supplies with precision, provide critical care, reassurance and comfort to patients, and ensure their safety.

This is the mission of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), certified medical technicians and flight nurses who operate in specialized aircraft equipped with medical configurations and deliver in-flight care to critically ill or injured service members while transporting them to medical treatment facilities worldwide.

“Our job is to bring our service members home,” said Tech. Sgt. Austin Coar, 908th AES noncommissioned officer in charge of ground training. “Our responsibility is to bring people in bad situations, potentially experiencing the worst day of their life, and reunite them with their loved ones. We take great pride in ensuring the safe return of our service members.”

In preparation for missions like these, AES members undergo extensive training. They routinely engage in three- to five-day-long training missions at various locations across the country to stay prepared to answer the nation’s call.

During a recent training mission on Dec. 8-10, around 20 members from the 908th AES participated in a tandem training flight with members of the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The synchronized training effectively leveraged government resources and enabled the two AE squadrons to train side by side on a C-17 Globemaster III. This approach allowed them to address their unit’s individual training requirements, establish a partnership between the two units and contribute to mutual mission readiness.

“One of the really positive aspects of AE is its high level of interoperability,” said Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, a 908th AES flight medical technician. “We can collaborate with different squadrons to provide assistance and fill in gaps when they have shortages, and reciprocally others come to our aid. There’s a strong sense of cooperation within the AE community.”

The three-day training mission consisted of briefings, checklists, scenarios, evaluations and inspections.

Each day began with an initial crew brief covering administrative duties, potential threats and errors that could impact a successful mission, aircraft emergencies and egress plans, and receiving patient information reports, records and medications. Following this, they delved into the day’s scenario, assigning specific equipment, supplies, configuration duties and roles.

During the flight, certain members assumed special roles, such as a flight nurse taking on the role of the medical crew director or an aeromedical evacuation technician serving as the charge medical technician for the scenario. Additionally, members took turns swapping positions where some members played the role of the patients and others served as the medical technicians.

Members with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron performed tandem training with members from the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Washington, during a training flight near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 446th EAS crew trained on the left side of the C-17 Globemaster III while the 908th AES crew trained on the right side. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Staff Sgt. Weston Salter, left, and Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare to transport a patient litter in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 908th AES members are trained to efficiently execute evacuation procedures in a diverse range of scenarios. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Capt. Krizia Ware, front, the director of operations for the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Janae Reynolds, a flight medical technician with the 908th AES, carry a litter during engine running on-load training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th AES conducts this training to simulate real-world scenarios in which aircraft may not always power down their engines. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Staff Sgt. Weston Salter, left, and Staff Sgt. Olivia Oxford, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, secure medical equipment during engine running on-load training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Securing patients and equipment before taking off is a crucial task for the AES. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Crew members with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a training scenario during a training flight near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 908 AES trains on a regular basis to advance their capabilities and readiness for any operational missions. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Capt. Steven Armstrong, a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, configures a training station during a training flight from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. These routine training flights enhance the squadron’s ability to respond to medical evacuations or other mission-critical situations. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Members with the 446th Airlift Wing, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, provide airlift support to the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron for a training flight at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th AES collaborated with the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to execute engine running on-load training on a C-17 Globemaster III. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, left, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Coar, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, discuss specific system components of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. This commitment to understanding various aircraft configurations ensures their preparedness to effectively provide medical support in any given operational context. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Capt. Chris Bennett, a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, secures medical equipment during a training flight from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. During high-stress situations such as aeromedical evacuations, the proper arrangement of equipment allows the crew to focus more effectively on patient care. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Capt. Krizia Ware, front, the assistant director of operations for the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and Maj. Jason Towery, a flight nurse with the 908th AES, carry a litter during engine running on-load training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Such training is crucial for ensuring that personnel and equipment can be efficiently transported in real-world scenarios. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, a flight medical technician with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, performs a function check on medical equipment during a training flight from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. A primary concern in aeromedical evacuation is verifying the functionality of equipment through routine checks to identify any issues before administering patient care. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Tech. Sgt. Brittany Storey, left, and Staff Sgt. Hanna Norris, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare to carry a patient litter in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Before proceeding, they patiently await a signal from another crew member to ensure the safety of the simulated patient. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Staff Sgt. Daquan Foster, a flight medical technician with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, simulates a patient experiencing motion sickness during a training flight from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Foster replicated the symptoms and responses associated with motion-related discomfort, allowing the crew to practice and refine their in-flight medical procedures. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, left, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Coar, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, identify system configurations on a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 908th AES has to consider the type of aircraft they will be using and plan the specific types of medical equipment, power requirements and litter configurations for that aircraft. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Capt. Chris Bennett, middle, a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepares to demonstrate a medical procedure on a simulated patient during a training flight from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The hands-on simulation enhances the team’s preparedness for potential real-world situations. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force) Capt. Austin Cranford, center, a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, reads medical procedures for a scenario to his crew members during a training flight near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The crew simulated various scenarios to practice readiness when responding to a range of medical situations during evacuation missions. (Senior Airman Juliana Todd / U.S. Air Force)

Each day presented a unique scenario accompanied by a different set of challenges. At times, the team was familiar with the issues at hand, while in other instances they were not. They navigated through varying environments, ranging from low to moderately regulated settings to simulated high-threat environments where they faced gunfire and bombings. Unexpected situations, such as a patient experiencing motion sickness, oxygen leaks or a surprise chemical attack, occasionally arose without prior notice. Despite these challenges, the crew members maintained their composure, executing their roles effectively and efficiently.

“As a flight instructor this weekend, I worked with airmen who were not current or deficient in their tasks and got them spun up on that,” said Coar. “The training that I provided the two students that I had this weekend was perfect. I think it met their needs, their training requirements and will be able to stay mission ready.”

After their initial scenarios were completed, the crew either studied independently or separated for individualized instruction, delving deeper into topics such as a specific aircraft’s configuration or egress training. The members were also evaluated in areas such as aircraft litter configuration, pain management, emergency landing procedures, and engines running on-load or off-load operations.

Once the plane landed, scenarios for the day concluded and the crew members conducted their post-mission brief. They discussed the effectiveness of the training, identified any discrepancies and completed necessary paperwork.

“After our training this weekend, I feel well-prepared,” Stivers affirmed. “Our instructors really care about our growth and development, wanting us to succeed and be able to do the mission. I appreciated the challenges they threw at us, allowing us to fail and learn from our mistakes.”

It is crucial for these airmen to continuously hone their skills as the medical field is forever changing. Airmen in the AES must maintain flexibility, resilience and a positive mindset to navigate the challenges they encounter.

“At The 908 AES, our mission and goal are to be the premier medical component in the Air Force,” said Coar. “We are fortunate to have phenomenal members who stay mission-ready and at any moment are ready to go out and do whatever the Air Force needs of us.”