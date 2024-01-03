James Spann: Brighter, warmer day for Alabama Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Light rain continues over parts of east and southeast Alabama this afternoon. The rest of the state is under a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 40s. We note some clearing around Mobile, which has reached the low 50s. Lingering rain will end early tonight, followed by a clearing sky.

Thursday will be dry with ample sunshine and a high in the 50s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds return Friday, and rain will begin Friday afternoon with the next weather system across southwest Alabama. A good soaking is likely statewide Friday night, with potential for more than 1 inch of rain. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Friday night for the Gulf Coast, where storms could produce strong, gusty winds. A brief, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out near the coast.

Rain will end early Saturday morning; for most of the state, it now looks like the bulk of the rain will come from about 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. The sky will begin to clear Saturday afternoon as dry air arrives, and Sunday will be rain-free with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 50s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Another dynamic weather system will bring more rain to Alabama Monday afternoon through Tuesday. This one has potential to produce 1-2 inches of rain, and the SPC has defined a risk of severe storms again near the Gulf Coast. Dry weather is likely Wednesday through Friday with seasonal temperatures — highs mostly in the 50s with lows mostly in the 30s. ON THIS DATE IN 1949: During the late afternoon, an estimated F4 tornado destroyed Warren, Arkansas. The tornado killed 55 people and injured more than 250 others. The destruction of the Bradley mill displaced 1,000 employees.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: For the first time in 28 years, Tallahassee, Florida, experienced a light snowfall. The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee measured 0.1 inch of snow/sleet.

ON THIS DATE IN 2023: A total of 14 tornadoes touched down across Alabama, including an EF-2 over northeast Elmore County that crossed Lake Jordan.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.