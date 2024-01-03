James Spann: Cold rain for central, south Alabama today

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Light rain is falling across south Alabama early this morning, where temperatures are between 38 and 45 degrees. North Alabama is dry but colder, with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 20s at daybreak.

Light rain will slowly spread northward over the next few hours. The air over the northern half of the state is very dry, and initially the precipitation will evaporate and not reach the ground. As the air becomes saturated and rain does begin, we could see some sleet in the mix briefly thanks to the evaporative cooling process.

Temperatures should be above freezing as the light rain falls, reaching the 38- to 44-degree range this afternoon. Most of the rain will be along and south of I-20, with just a few sprinkles over the northern third of Alabama. There is still a chance a snowflake or two could mix with the light rain before ending over northeast Alabama, but if that happens there won’t be any accumulation or impact.

Thursday will be dry with ample sunshine and a high in the 50s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds return Friday, and rain will begin Friday afternoon with the next weather system across southwest Alabama. A good soaking is likely statewide Friday night, with potential for more than 1 inch of rain. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for the Gulf Coast Friday night, where storms could produce strong, gusty winds. A brief, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out near the coast.

Rain will end Saturday morning. For most of the state, it now looks like the bulk of the rain will come from about 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. The sky will begin to clear Saturday afternoon as dry air arrives, and Sunday will be rain-free with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 50s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Another dynamic weather system will bring more rain to Alabama Monday afternoon through Tuesday. This one has potential to produce 1-2 inches of rain, and the SPC has defined a risk of severe storms again near the Gulf Coast.

Dry weather is likely Wednesday through Friday with seasonal temperatures — highs mostly in the 50s with lows mostly in the 30s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1949: During the late afternoon, an estimated F4 tornado destroyed Warren, Arkansas. The tornado killed 55 people and injured more than 250 others. The destruction of the Bradley mill displaced 1,000 employees.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: For the first time in 28 years, Tallahassee, Florida, experienced a light snowfall. The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee measured 0.1 inch of snow/sleet.

ON THIS DATE IN 2023: A total of 14 tornadoes touched down across Alabama, including an EF-2 over northeast Elmore County that crossed Lake Jordan.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.