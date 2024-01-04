Can’t Miss Alabama: Kick off the new year with sporting events, fun run

The Birmingham Bulls will square off against the Pensacola Ice Flyers Jan. 6 at the Pelham Civic Complex. (contributed)

Birmingham Bulls

The Birmingham Bulls professional hockey team will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers Saturday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex. Tickets start at $16. Click here for the complete schedule. Watch all season on FloHockey or listen at Bullshockeylive.com. Call 205-620-6870, download the Birmingham Bulls app or follow on X, Facebook and Instagram. Click here for a printable schedule. To learn more about season or group tickets, visit the website. The venue is at 500 Amphitheater Road.

Birmingham Squadron

The Birmingham Squadron will face Sioux Falls SkyForce Friday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Tickets start at $15. Click here for the complete schedule. To learn more about group experiences, season memberships and premium seating, visit the website.

Forging Families

Bring your cheer squad and experience Columbiana’s fifth annual Forging Families 5K/10K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. The race begins and ends at the Shelby County Arts Council, which offers plenty of parking and ample green space. The city of Columbiana will also provide access to Grande Hall, a warm place to gather before and after the race. Last year there were 192 registered participants with $10,868 donated to Sacred Selections from the event. View the website for registration, course maps, training plans and past results. The race will take place Saturday, Jan. 6, at 8 a.m.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Upcoming live concerts through Jan. 26:

Jan. 11 – Brian Regan, Alabama Theatre in Birmingham.

Jan. 12 – Brian Regan, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville.

Jan. 13 – Brian Regan, Saenger Theatre in Mobile.

Jan. 16 – Breaking Benjamin, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

Jan. 17 – Breaking Benjamin, Iron City in Birmingham.

Jan. 18 – Foy Vance, Iron City in Birmingham.

Jan. 22 – The Record Company with Jesse Ahern, Saturn in Birmingham.

Jan. 26 – Tool, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.

Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ tickets for sale

From the producer of “The Lion King” comes the timeless story of “Aladdin,” a new production filled with beauty, magic, comedy and spectacle. Aladdin features favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony- and Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida) and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). The production runs Jan. 24-28 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Find tickets here.