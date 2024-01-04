Hope UNITED aims to end human trafficking in east Alabama

Every day, more than 6,000 people are victims of human trafficking in Alabama – including forced labor and sex trafficking, according to the Global Slavery Index compiled by the human rights group Walk Free.

Hope UNITED, an initiative of United Way of East Central Alabama, aims to change that.

Hope UNITED “exists to partner, collaborate, and provide services to help stop and prevent sex trafficking in our local communities and beyond.” The initiative includes prevention efforts through education, awareness and training, along with intervention efforts connecting victims to local and statewide resources.

“Our mission is to go out and teach prevention education and when we have survivors, connecting them to resources and keeping them safe while we do that,” said Pam Stack, who serves as the outreach coordinator for Hope UNITED. “For those who don’t go to a service provider, we try to connect them with counseling and different avenues of help to get them the help they need.”

In its most recent grading in 2023, the nonprofit group Shared Hope International gave Alabama an F on its report card regarding sex trafficking. While the state scored a perfect 17.5 regarding its criminal provisions, it registered a failing grade on the other four categories: identification of and response to victims; continuum of care; access to justice for trafficking survivors; and prevention and training.

The state scored a B for its tools for a “victim-centered criminal justice response.”

United Way of East Central Alabama leaders say they are committed to eradicating sex trafficking in the communities it serves and making a difference in the lives of those exploited.

“We walk alongside them for however long they need us, so that they know they have somebody they can reach out to,” Stack said. “Sometimes they’re lonely and they may not have family in the area, so they need someone to connect to who cares about them.”

Last month, Hope UNITED received a $10,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation to support the initiative’s efforts. The organization plans to use the funds to convert its materials to both Braille and Spanish to reach a wider audience and assist more victims.

“Last year, we came across a need for that in Braille, and no one in the country has any material on Braille,” Stack said. “The Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind … will help us put that in Braille and part of the grant will fund that.

“We’re hoping to also put some of the material in Spanish. Some of the material we have is in Spanish from other organizations, but we also want to provide that here — so that’s also part of the grant.”

The remaining funds will be used for intervention support, Stack explained.

“For the intervention side of things, it may be a hotel room for a few nights while we connect them to services; it may be basic needs,” Stack said. “It can be as simple as delivering hygiene products to people and as big as helping them get on their feet — heaters, air conditioners. Whatever the need is, we’re here to help them.”

In addition to providing assistance to victims, Hope UNITED hosts programs to educate the community about human trafficking and how to spot signs of potential victims.

The organization’s next public program, “Removing the Blindfold: A Human Trafficking & Online Exploitation Information & Resource Event,” is slated to take place Jan. 17 at the Oxford Civic Center. It features keynote speakers Breighanna and Cricket Vigor from the nonprofit Stopping Traffic, breakout sessions and other resources. For more information and to register, visit the event website.

“We’re very passionate about helping victims and taking care of them,” Stack said. “The United Way and Hope UNITED reaches so many important areas in our community and is particularly impactful on our quality of life here in eastern Alabama.”

To learn more about Hope UNITED, including how to volunteer or donate, click here. To learn more about United Way of East Central Alabama and its initiatives, click here. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation, visit powerofgood.com.