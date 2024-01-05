Montgomery Whitewater Park in Alabama to host Olympic trials for Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross

The competitions are scheduled for April 13-14.

Montgomery Whitewater Park in Alabama has been selected to host the 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials for Canoe Slalom and the new Olympic sport of Kayak Cross.

The American Canoe Association (ACA) announced the selection of Montgomery’s new whitewater facility for the Olympic trials, which are scheduled to take place April 13-14. It’s the first time the U.S. team trials for Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross will be held in Alabama, leading up to this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

“Montgomery had a vision to provide unique outdoor opportunities to its community, and the Montgomery Whitewater Park is the realization of this vision. They have embraced our sport, and we are beyond thrilled to be able to bring the Olympic Trials there,” said Beth Spilman, ACA executive director.

Dave Hepp, Montgomery Whitewater Park CEO, said, “We are honored to host the 2024 Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Olympic Team trials and look forward to welcoming these elite paddlers and coaches to experience our state-of-the-art park. We also invite the region to come out and be inspired by these amazing athletes to get out on the water and try paddling for themselves.”

The 120-acre Montgomery Whitewater Park opened last year on property along the Alabama River, just west of the city’s downtown. Developed and operated by Southern Whitewater Design Group for the public-private Montgomery County Community Cooperative Group, the destination-investment was designed to spur economic growth and jobs in the River Region while also providing public recreation. The facility has already hosted ACA’s Age Group National Championships in Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed praised Montgomery Whitewater’s selection as an Olympic team trials site.

“With this significant win, Montgomery adds another internationally significant achievement and demonstrates our status as a premier destination for people who seek to better themselves and achieve the pinnacle of success – whether in sports, business or personal development. We are honored and proud to welcome these Olympic trial events and the athletes and fans that will discover all that Montgomery has to offer this spring.”

Leslie Sanders, Alabama Power vice president and chair of the Montgomery County Community Cooperative District, added: “It has been part of our vision from the outset to create a venue that can attract international level competitions and events – and it doesn’t get any bigger or better than Olympic level competitions. We look forward to further developing the Montgomery Whitewater Park’s potential to have a transformative impact on the state and the region.”

Canoe Slalom is contested by two types of boats: canoes and kayaks. In Canoe Slalom, a single-blade paddle is used by athletes who are kneeling in their boat. In contrast, kayakers use a double-bladed paddle and are sitting. The canoe and kayak competitions are timed events where competitors navigate a whitewater course by passing through a combination of gates. Upstream gates are designated by the color red and downstream are green. Time penalties can be incurred for touching a gate (two seconds) and missing a gate (50 seconds).

Kayak Cross is the latest addition to the Summer Olympic Games and will debut in Paris. The event puts four kayakers in a head-to-head competition, racing down a section of whitewater while negotiating several inflatable gates. The race starts with four kayaks on a ramp above the river. After launching 10 feet into the river, the athletes paddle around a series of red and green gates, and complete a full kayak roll under a “roll zone” marker. The first boat to cross the finish line wins.

The Olympic Team Trials at Montgomery Whitewater Park will be open to the public. A schedule has not been released but will be posted at montgomerywhitewater.com. The Montgomery competition is one of two team selection events scheduled. The other is scheduled for April 26-28 at RIVERSPORT in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also hailed the announcement that Montgomery will host the Olympic trials.

“Successes like this remind us of our ability to achieve world-class excellence, marking yet another pioneering first and fostering an impact that will ripple across our state’s economy and tourism sector. To the athletes and fans converging from across the globe, I’m proud to welcome you to our great state this spring.”