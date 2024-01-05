More folks ‘inbound’ to Alabama than moving out, study says

Alabama is among the states, in dark blue, where significantly more households moved in versus moved out in 2023, according to one major moving company. (United Van Lines)

Census data for 2023 also shows more people moving into Alabama.

A major moving company has again named Alabama among its top states for in-migration.

United Van Lines’ 47th annual National Movers Study looks at migration patterns across the United States, based on the company’s operations.

Once again, Alabama ranks among the Top 10 destination states for United Van Lines customers when comparing the percentage of households moving in versus those moving out.

The report jibes with the most recent census data, which shows Alabama netted an increase of more than 30,000 residents last year from domestic migration, plus more than 5,000 additional residents through international migration. The census data, compiled and analyzed by the nonpartisan Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, puts Alabama’s total population at 5.1 million.

According to the United Van Lines report, nearly 60% of the company’s 2,114 Alabama-related moves in 2023 were households heading to the state, compared to about 40% moving out, putting Alabama at No. 8 among the 48 contiguous states and Washington D.C.

In 2022, Alabama ranked 10th in the United study; in 2021, the state ranked sixth. In 2020 the state matched its 2023 ranking at No. 8.

United classifies Alabama among “high inbound” states, in which 55 percent or more of the moves in 2023 were heading into a state. States are categorized as “high outbound” if 55 percent or more of shipments were heading out-of-state, and “balanced” if the difference between inbound and outbound is negligible.

It’s the fifth year in a row Alabama has been placed in the high inbound category.

The top inbound state in the 2023 report was Vermont, followed by Washington, D.C., South Carolina, Arkansas and Rhode Island. The state with the highest outbound percentage was New Jersey, followed by Illinois, North Dakota, New York and Michigan.

Alabama also claimed one of the top inbound cities where people moved to in 2023, according to the report. Dothan came in at No. 7, with more than 75% of United customers heading to the Wiregrass city versus moving out. The top inbound city nationwide: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 84%.

“Alabama has seen an influx of inbound moves since the pandemic,” Eily Cummings, United vice president of Corporate Communications, told Alabama News Center.

“Prior to 2020, Alabama was traditionally a balanced state, which means people were moving in at about the same rate they were moving out. The primary driver for moves into Alabama was because someone received a new job or company transfer. Since 2020, the primary drivers for people moving into the state include to be closer to family, cost of living and some retirement.”

Cummings noted that with the rise of remote work, many people can move where they like and still maintain their existing jobs from afar.

“The ability to remote work has been a driver for those moving to Alabama,” with many new arrivals coming to the state from the Midwest, Cummings said.

She noted that, beyond Dothan, two other Alabama cities are among the company’s Top 25 metropolitan areas: Mobile (68%) and Montgomery (63%). Huntsville (57%), “also saw a high percentage of inbound moves in 2023,” Cummings said.

Overall, United’s report indicates Americans are generally choosing to move east and south, relocating to “less expensive areas of the country with comparable amenities to larger metropolitans.”

In the Southeast, several states – including South Carolina (63%) and North Carolina (60%), along with Alabama (60%) – continued to increase in popularity with a high percentage of inbound moves, United said. Following the trend, Arkansas (60%) and West Virginia (58%) significantly increased their position in the 2023 rankings.

On the flip side, Midwest and Western states show the highest outbound migration, including Illinois (61%), Michigan (58%) and California (58%). Joining the high outbound list in 2023 were North Dakota (61%) and Kansas (55%).

“We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states,” Cummings said, adding that relocations are also driven by factors such as housing prices, climate and job growth.

Of those moving into Alabama via United Van Lines in 2023, more than 30% said it was for a job. More than 25% said they were moving in for family reasons, and nearly 13% said they were moving to Alabama to retire.

People 65 or older were the largest group heading to the state, making up slightly over 30% of the total moved by United. More than 28% were 55-64 years old. Just under 7% were between 18 and 34 years old.

Nearly 46% of those moving into Alabama put their annual household incomes at $150,000 or more. Nearly 32% put their income at $75,000 or below.

United Van Lines is part of The UniGroup Companies, which also includes Mayflower, UniGroup Worldwide Moving, Allegiant Move Management, and UniGroup Logistics. Learn more about the United Van Lines National Movers Study here.