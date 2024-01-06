Recipe: Savory Avocado Bruschetta Toast

Jumpstart your day with Savory Avocado Bruschetta Toast. Use it as a topping on chicken and burgers or on some of your favorite recipes. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

I absolutely love avocado. I can eat it smashed, mashed, chopped – basically, any way you serve it is perfectly fine with me. Since I don’t always have a lot of time to prepare a big fancy breakfast every morning, I’ve been relying on avocado to help jumpstart my day and start the new year off right. Lately, my favorite way to enjoy this amazing fruit is on a piece of toast.

Avocado toast has become very popular, mainly because it’s so good and super easy to make. Even though the traditional avocado toast will always have a place in my heart, I decided to amp things up a little bit and make this fabulous Savory Avocado Bruschetta Toast.

This is seriously my new favorite food. I’ve had it for breakfast and lunch for the last two days in a row and will probably have it again tomorrow. I can’t get over how good it is. This avocado bruschetta took about five minutes to whip up. You can also put it on top of chicken or a burger, but my favorite way to enjoy it is on top of a slice of Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Thin Sliced bread.

This Savory Avocado Bruschetta Toast recipe is on constant rotation around my house. We can’t get enough of the bold, fresh flavors. Yum.

Start by cutting the avocado in half lengthwise and remove the seed. Scoop out the inner flesh of the avocado and chop it into small cubes.

Savory Avocado Bruschetta Toast

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 slices Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Thin Sliced bread, toasted

1 avocado, chopped

½ cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

¼ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup kalamata olives, pitted

3 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette for topping

Instructions

Toss the avocado, tomatoes, onion, olives, feta and olive oil together in a medium mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top each toast with an equal amount of the avocado bruschetta and drizzle with the balsamic vinaigrette. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.