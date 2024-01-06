Scott Martin: Alabama begins to dry out today; strong to severe storms possible Monday evening

As of 5:54 a.m., we still had some showers mainly over the eastern half of Alabama. The heaviest activity was between the I-59 and I-20 corridors, while a few stray showers were lined up south of I-20 just east of I-65. This activity will move out of the state by the afternoon, but a few stray light showers may be left over the Tennessee Valley and the northern portions of central Alabama this evening and tonight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 60s from northwest to southeast.

Sunday is looking a bit brighter, with clouds decreasing slowly. It will remain cool with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Strong to severe storms will be possible over the southern half of the state late Monday evening. Damaging winds up to 60 mph will be possible. Before the storms arrive, much of the day will be dry, but gradient winds may reach as high as 40-45 mph. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

Storms will still be moving through the state after daybreak Tuesday, with the severe threat shifting to southeastern Alabama. Temperatures will be warmer. Rain will end by afternoon, but we could see some wrap-around moisture move across northern Alabama during the evening and overnight. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

Dry, cool weather returns Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

Thursday will be dry with partly sunny skies during the daylight hours, but a few showers may become possible during the late night and overnight. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

On Friday, another surface low will be moving in our direction, bringing rain and a few claps of thunder. This doesn’t look to be a severe threat for now, but we’ll keep an eye on it throughout the upcoming week. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

