Prosper grows its advisory board to support Birmingham, Alabama’s inclusive economy

Prosper, a nonprofit civic partnership aimed at boosting Birmingham and Jefferson County’s inclusive economy, is expanding its Community Connectors Advisory Board (CCAB).

Founded in 2021, Prosper is focused on job creation and preparation, as well as expanding access to quality jobs in Birmingham and surrounding communities.

The new CCAB members are Jeremy Ervin of Birmingham Water Works, Rashida Reese of Rebirth Marketing and Consulting, Carlos Javier Torres of ¡HICA!, Rachel Carney of Eugene’s Hot Chicken, TeAndria Ellis of EmpowerEd Birmingham, Lindsay Gray of Bundles of Hope, Shielvonda Haith of BrightPay Health Corp., Wesley Ma of HealthOpX, Jehan Quinn of Salvation Army and James Parker of Faith Chapel. They join more than 30 other community leaders who serve on the organization’s advisory board.

CCAB members serve a minimum two-year term and volunteer their time to assisting Prosper in achieving its goals. CCAB members represent various sectors of leadership and community engagement, helping expand awareness around Prosper’s mission and initiatives. They work to foster new partnerships and opportunities, assist staff with community engagement and special events, and help promote accountability and transparency within Prosper’s work.

“Prosper is pleased to welcome ten additional members to our Community Connectors Advisory Board,” said Angela Abdur-Rasheed, Prosper director of Communications and Community Engagement. “Their addition and the diversity of their influence in the community reflect the impact taking place within our initiatives and with our partners and the need to have more people help us in this important inclusive economic development work.”

Ruth Ann Moss, CCAB chair, added: “Real change requires community investment at every level. Each member of Prosper’s CCAB advocates for economic equity both personally and professionally, and I’m excited to see what this group accomplishes together.”

Alabama Power is among the many companies, organizations and institutions supporting Prosper. Learn more about Prosper, its leadership and initiatives at prosperbham.com.