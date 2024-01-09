James Spann: Rain, storms move out of Alabama later this morning

James Spann says possible severe storms move through southeast Alabama this morning from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A line of severe thunderstorms is moving early this morning through south Alabama, where multiple severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect. Ahead of the line, scattered severe storms have developed as well. A tornado watch has been extended for the southeast counties of the state until 1 p.m. We have an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for southeast Alabama through midmorning.

Rain covers much of the rest of Alabama, but gradient winds are diminishing. Rain and storms will be out of the state by midday. Otherwise, today will be cloudy, windy and colder, with temperatures falling into the 40s over the northern half of the state. The Tennessee Valley will likely be in the 30s by late afternoon.

A wind advisory remains in effect statewide; winds will increase again this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph at times.

SNOWFLAKES? A disturbance rotating around a deep upper trough will have potential to squeeze out some light rain, or even snow flurries or snow showers, over the northern third of Alabama late this afternoon and early tonight. If we do see any snow, temperatures will be above freezing, and we expect no impact. Where heavier snow showers develop across higher terrain, some light accumulation is possible on grassy areas.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Dry weather is the story on these two days. Highs Wednesday will be in the 40s over north Alabama and 50s to the south. Thursday will be warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY: Yet another dynamic system will bring more wind and rain to Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern two-thirds of the state in a severe weather risk; it looks like unstable air will extend farther north into the state for this event. Gradient winds will also be strong Friday, and rain amounts of 1-2 inches are likely.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be windy and colder with highs mostly in the 40s. Temperatures should be well below freezing by Sunday morning. The weekend will be dry.

NEXT WEEK: Global models are suggesting a weather system has potential to bring some “winter mischief” to parts of north Alabama Monday or Monday night (freezing rain or snow). But this will change multiple times over the next few days, and confidence in any specific outcome is very low. However, confidence is high the coldest air so far this winter season will roll into Alabama by Tuesday and Wednesday. This could get many places into the 10- to 15-degree range over the northern half of the state. ON THIS DATE IN 2006: With cold air sweeping in from the Himalayas, New Delhi reported frost for the first time in 70 years with a low temperature of 32.3 degrees. The cold prompted officials to order all schools to close for three days.

