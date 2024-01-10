James Spann: Severe storms possible in Alabama Friday; bitter cold next week

James Spann forecasts two dry days for Alabama before storms return Friday from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

QUIET THROUGH THURSDAY: Alabama’s weather will be dry today and Thursday with a partly to mostly sunny sky; the high today will range from the upper 40s across north Alabama to the low to mid 50s over the southern counties. Thursday will be warmer, with 50s for north Alabama and 60s to the south.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY: Another high-impact event is ahead for Alabama on Friday as a dynamic storm system will bring the threat of severe thunderstorms statewide.

The Storm Prediction Center has defined an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for much of east and southeast Alabama; a slight risk (level 2) extends as far north as Winfield, Oneonta and Gadsden, and the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama is in a marginal risk (level 1).

The biggest question involves the amount of instability involved. For now, it looks like there will be a narrow tongue of unstable air surging northward, and it will be sufficient for severe thunderstorm potential. As opposed to a large stratiform rain mass like we saw Monday night, thunderstorms will be scattered and discrete for this system.

This will be a daytime event; the risk begins in west Alabama around 8-9 a.m. and will end over the eastern counties around 4-5 p.m.

Thunderstorms on Friday will be capable of producing damaging winds and few tornadoes. There is concern that this environment may support and maintain discrete supercell development with a risk for strong tornadoes, especially in the enhanced risk area across east and southeast Alabama. As always, you will need to have a reliable way of hearing warnings (never an outdoor siren) and knowledge of your safe place. If you live in a mobile home, know the location of the nearest shelter and how to get there quickly, and have transportation available.

Gradient winds (non-thunderstorm) will gust to 30-35 mph, not as high as we experienced with the system Monday night. Rain amounts should be less than 1 inch with storms moving quickly and being more scattered.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will be cold and dry over the weekend; morning lows will be mostly in the 20s. The highs Saturday will range from the 40s over north Alabama to the low to mid 50s for the southern counties. Highs should be in the 50s statewide Sunday.

ARCTIC BLAST: Much colder air will enter Alabama Monday, and a disturbance will bring the chance of a cold rain or maybe even some wintry precipitation, mostly in the form of freezing rain or sleet. It is too early to know whether there will be any impact, and there is a chance we will just see a few periods of cold rain. When we get Friday’s system out of here, we can focus on Monday and be much more specific with a higher-confidence forecast.

The most important message for next week is that the coldest air of the season will roll into the Deep South Monday night. By Tuesday morning, lows will be between 10 and 15 degrees over the northern half of the state, with upper teens all the way down to Mobile and the I-10 corridor. The northern half of the state will stay below freezing all day Tuesday, and we drop into the teens again Wednesday morning.

This will be similar to the cold wave we experienced in late December 2022. Hard freeze warnings will be required; make plans now.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: At least 13 tornadoes touched down across Alabama, including an F3 in St. Clair County that hit Pell City.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: Snow covered much of Alabama north of I-20. Totals across the Tennessee Valley were 5-9 inches.

