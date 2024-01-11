7 restaurants in Alabama to support your New Year’s resolutions

Are you looking to eat healthier this new year?

Have you resolved to eat better in 2024? We’ve curated a list of seven places across the state that are serving up healthy options to help you tackle your wellness goals.

From vegan spots to juice cleanses and more, keep reading to find your new feel-good, go-to for lunch or dinner:

1. The Veganish Market in Tuscaloosa caters to the vegan, pescatarian, flexitarian community, as well as those transitioning or who enjoy plant-based foods.

2. Farm Bowl + Juice Co. is a neighborhood wellness stop in Homewood that offers bowls, smoothies, juice, coffee and more.

3. “Health is Life” is the motto of Press & Co. in Daphne, which is committed to serving the highest quality organic ingredients.

4. Blueroot is fueling Birmingham by providing access to delightful, delicious and convenient healthy food.

5. Rivertown Coffee Company in Florence brings people together to experience good food and coffee.

6. Looking for a local juice cleanse? Ginger & Spice in Mobile is all about health and healing.

7. Good Karma in Auburn not only provides healthy, Indian-inspired fare, but you can also pay some of the good karma forward by sponsoring a meal for someone who can’t afford one. What a lovely way to chart a positive course for the new year.