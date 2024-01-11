Can’t Miss Alabama: Family entertainment includes the Birmingham Squadron, MLK events

Birmingham Squadron MLK Celebration Weekend

In honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, the Birmingham Squadron will wear specialty jerseys for the Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 games. The jerseys feature a black torso design and bear the marks of the Birmingham Black Barons across the chest, as well as the outline of the Magic City Skyline across the shorts. The Birmingham Squadron will face the Raptors 905 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. When you purchase tickets to Saturday’s game, you will receive tickets to Monday’s game for free. Make your purchase here.

The Birmingham Squadron will wear specialty jerseys at the Raptors 905 games Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 during MLK weekend. (William Glass)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Here are some MLK service opportunities and celebrations taking place around the state:

All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 13 at 7 a.m. (contributed)

All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 13 at 7 a.m. (contributed)

Festival of the Cranes

The Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association presents the Festival of the Cranes Jan. 12-14. More than 14,000 sandhill cranes along with several pairs of whooping cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association offers a variety of activities for experienced birders and anyone who would like to learn more about birding and other wildlife that call the refuge home. Follow this link for the complete schedule.

Birmingham Bulls

Game schedule:

Jan. 12: Quad City Storm, 7 p.m., Community Foodbank of Central Alabama – Hockey Fights Hunger Food Drive and poster giveaway.

Quad City Storm, 7 p.m., Community Foodbank of Central Alabama – Hockey Fights Hunger Food Drive and poster giveaway. Jan. 13: Quad City Storm, 7 p.m., Star Wars night, puck giveaway.

Quad City Storm, 7 p.m., Star Wars night, puck giveaway. Jan. 15: Knoxville Ice Bears, 1 p.m., MLK game, mini stick giveaway.

Watch all season on FloHockey or listen at Bullshockeylive.com. Call 205-620-6870, download the Birmingham Bulls app or follow on X, Facebook and Instagram. Click here for a printable schedule. To learn more about season or group tickets, visit the website. The venue is at 500 Amphitheater Road in Pelham.

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ ticket sales

Based on the beloved Hollywood romantic movie, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”). The production runs April 30-May 5 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Tickets are available through broadwayinbirmingham.com.