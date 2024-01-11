Primordial Ventures selects Birmingham, Alabama, for medical supplies production hub

Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair announced that startup Primordial Ventures plans to launch a manufacturing operation in Birmingham to produce high-quality medical supplies and ensure a dependable domestic production pipeline for these goods.

Primordial Ventures, a veteran- and minority-owned company, plans to create 30 jobs at the Alabama production facility, which is expected to begin operating early this year.

“Primordial Ventures will do more than just create new jobs at its Birmingham operation — this promising startup’s facility will also help to lessen our nation’s dependence on foreign sources for in-demand medical supplies,” McNair said. “The pandemic’s supply-chain disruptions exposed the need for domestic production of these critical items, and that’s a core mission for this company.”

Primordial Ventures’ primary focus is to manufacture and distribute supplies such as catheter kits, urine bags, cadaver bags and medical-grade tubing using high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene and polystyrene resins.

The company’s customer base will include markets in the U.S., Mexico, Chile and Colombia. Products manufactured in Birmingham will be custom made — designed, produced, packaged and shipped — to meet precise customer specifications and requirements.

“Birmingham’s appeal stems from its alignment to our mission and vision,” said Nicholas C. Alexander, president and managing director of Primordial Ventures. “We have found it to be accessible, amenable to establishing network affiliations and, most importantly, committed to supporting our business after we land in Birmingham.”

Alexander said the company is committed to hiring minorities, veterans and the disabled while also developing a skilled workforce to manufacture and distribute U.S. products to domestic and international customers.

“I’ve found it refreshing that folks here are willing to listen and open to discussions that help me make informed decisions,” he said.

Growth plans

As part of the project, the company has committed to creating 30 jobs at the Alabama facility during a three-year period, with an average annual salary of $47,840, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce. The growth project’s capital investment approaches $3.3 million.

Before selecting Birmingham, Primordial Ventures considered locations in Jacksonville and Ocala in Florida, as well as Doraville and Duluth in Georgia, according to the Department of Commerce.

Joining the department in supporting the project are the Birmingham Business Alliance, the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County and REV Birmingham, a revitalization and economic development nonprofit that helped the company select its future location in a building at 1318 First Ave. North in the city’s innovation district called “The Switch.”

BBA projects the economic impact of the project at $3.7 million over 20 years.

“Jefferson County has been known as a medical hub for quite some time, but we are always excited to welcome a new company like Primordial Ventures to the family,” Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said. “We look forward to working with them and in the future watching them expand to provide even more jobs to the community.”

Cornell Wesley, director of the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity at the city of Birmingham, said Mayor Randall Woodfin’s administration has identified advanced manufacturing as a top priority because the city’s strong background in the steel industry facilitates a seamless transition toward the innovative sector.

“Not only is our workforce already well equipped and prepared, but our educational institutions also offer ample opportunities for further development in this field,” Wesley said. “The decision to attract Primordial Ventures is a logical one, as our city boasts a skilled workforce and a supportive ecosystem that provides all the necessary elements for success.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.