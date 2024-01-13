Recipe: 30-Minute Caramelized Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry

I absolutely love the start of the new year. It’s a time to start fresh and set goals that you’d like to achieve. This year, I decided that it was time to make our diet regimen a tad bit healthier by incorporating more fresh fruit and veggies.

I’ll admit it; there are times that I’m so busy I don’t have much time to prepare a fancy meal, but I’ve come up with the perfect solution, which includes this 30-Minute Caramelized Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry.

Stir-fry dinners are the way to go. You get your protein, your veggies — pretty much everything in one skillet. In less than 3o minutes you’ll have an amazing, nutritious dinner that your family will love. Can you say #winning?

The secret ingredient to making this recipe absolute perfection is Marie’s Market Reserve Caramelized Onion & Sesame Seed Dressing. It’s fewer than 60 calories per serving and contains no preservatives and no artificial flavors. Unlike most dressings, it can be found in your grocer’s refrigerated produce section.

The smoky-sweet combination of brown sugar, sautéed onions and toasted sesame notes is what makes this dressing so tasty. It’s gluten free, dairy free and vegan.

You can use virtually any vegetable in a stir fry, but I used a few of my family’s favorites.

We paired this 30-Minute Caramelized Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry with whole-grain rice, and it was amazing. It made my day to know my family enjoyed it, too. They raved about the sauce. We will be adding this recipe to our weekly dinner roundup.

30-Minute Caramelized Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 6

Ingredients

3 tablespoons Marie’s Market Reserve Caramelized Onion & Sesame Seed Dressing

1 lb. chicken breast tenderloin

2 zucchinis, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

2 cups broccoli florets

2 cups broccoli slaw

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 small purple onion, sliced

4 tablespoons sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste For stir-fry sauce: ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons Marie’s Market Reserve Caramelized Onion & Sesame Seed Dressing

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions Pour 3 tablespoons of dressing in a medium bowl and add in the chicken breast tenderloin. Toss chicken in the dressing and let it sit for about 10 minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons of sesame oil to a large skillet or wok and heat over medium-high heat.

Add chicken (in batches if necessary) and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from skillet.

To make the stir-fry sauce, whisk together ¼ cup of low-sodium soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of dressing and 1 tablespoon of honey. Set aside.

Add 2 more tablespoons of sesame oil to the skillet and add in the broccoli, bell peppers, onions, garlic, zucchini and broccoli slaw.

Cook until veggies become tender.

Reduce heat to medium and add in the stir-fry sauce and the chicken.

Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, and let boil for one minute.

Serve with rice or quinoa, if desired. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.