James Spann: Wintry precipitation moves southward through Alabama tonight with arctic air

RADAR CHECK: Widespread snow continues along and north of the Tennessee River this afternoon, with a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain just to the south.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for areas north of a line from Winfield to Cullman to Fort Payne through tonight. The winter weather advisory to the south has been expanded; it is now in effect as far south and east as Mobile, Bretton, Lurverne, Montgomery, Lake Martin and Roanoke.

Here are the key messages this afternoon:

Most of the accumulating snow continues along and north of the Tennessee River, where totals of 2-4 inches are likely. Parts of Lauderdale County have received more than 6 inches of snow so far. Light snow accumulation is possible as far south as Hamilton, Cullman and Fort Payne.

South of the Tennessee River, freezing rain and drizzle will be the primary issue tonight. This is precipitation that falls in liquid form when surface temperatures are below 32 degrees. It can bring a glaze of ice to exposed surfaces, including bridges and some roads.

Roads are icy and hazardous over north Alabama in the winter storm warning area, with temperatures in the teens in many areas.

Icy bridges and roads are possible along the I-59 corridor (Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Gadsden) beginning tonight in the 7-10 p.m. time frame. Temperatures will drop rapidly after midnight into the teens.

Icy spots are possible on bridges south of I-59 after midnight in the winter weather advisory area.

For now, we are not expecting enough ice for widespread power outages.

Temperatures will remain well below freezing over much of north and central Alabama through the late morning Wednesday, so travel conditions won’t improve much until then.

This cold wave will be similar to that of December 2022. Lows will drop into the teens both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with single-digit lows likely over the northern third of the state early Wednesday. Wind chill values will be very low, below zero at times Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Temperatures reach the upper teens along the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.

Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.

Check on the elderly and others who might not have an adequate heat source.

Bring pets inside.

LATER THIS WEEK: Temperatures rise into the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday, but another batch of Arctic air invades the state Thursday night and Friday. Some rain is possible ahead of the Arctic surge Thursday night; a wintry mix is possible near the Tennessee state line.

The sky will clear on Friday with highs only in the 30s over the northern half of the state and low 40s to the south. A brisk north wind will make it feel colder.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry but very cold. Lows will be in the teens for most places Saturday and Sunday mornings. North Alabama will stay below freezing all day Saturday. Temperatures rise into the 40s Sunday afternoon as we begin to dig out of the deep freeze.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern flips, and we will be in the 60s by midweek. Global models suggest rain will return to the state by Thursday. ON THIS DATE IN 1967: The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in Super Bowl I at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. From the weather station at the USC campus downtown, the high temperature was 79 degrees and the low was 51. There was a light west wind.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.