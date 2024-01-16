James Spann: Arctic cold moves southward in Alabama; precipitation ends this morning

James Spann forecasts bitter cold, travel issues for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Areas of rain, freezing rain and sleet continue over parts of east and south Alabama early this morning; this precipitation will be out of the state by midmorning and the sky will clear today.

Roads remain icy and dangerous over much of north, central and west Alabama, where freezing rain and sleet came down last night. Temperatures remain below freezing today over the northern half of the state, and road conditions won’t improve much until Wednesday, when we go above freezing by late morning.

Wednesday morning will be very cold, with lows between 5 and 15 degrees over the northern two-thirds of Alabama. Upper teens are possible all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds will increase Thursday with a high in the 40s. Some light rain is likely late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night; for now, it looks like any freezing precipitation will be just north of Alabama. We could see a few flurries on the back side of the system late Thursday night, but for now no major impact is expected.

Another surge of Arctic air invades the Deep South Friday. The sky will clear with highs in the 30s and a brisk north wind.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Lows will be in the teens for most of the state Saturday and Sunday mornings. North Alabama will stay below freezing all day Saturday. The high Sunday will be in the 40s as a warming trend begins. The air will be dry, and we expect a good supply of sunshine both days.

NEXT WEEK: We have a pattern flip and a big warm-up as temperatures reach the 60s over the latter half of the week. The weather will be unsettled, with some risk of rain daily Tuesday through Thursday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1990: Heavy snow fell across Prince William Sound and the Susitna Valley of southern Alaska. Valdez was buried under 64.9 inches of snow in less than two days, including a record of 47.5 inches in 24 hours. The heavy snow blocked roads, closed schools and sunk six vessels in the Valdez harbor.

