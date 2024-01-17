Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund provides emergency winter weather grants  

The resources will help five area organizations support Alabamians in need.

The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund (ABC Trust) is providing emergency grants to five organizations to assist Alabamians who have extraordinary needs related to this week’s extreme cold.

The Salvation Army Commands in Birmingham, Gadsden and Tuscaloosa, as well as the United Way of East Central Alabama and Project SHARE, will receive a combined $50,000 from the ABC Trust, which was established by Alabama Power to help meet the energy needs of low-income Alabamians.

“We hope this emergency release of funds will permit our partners to purchase supplies and arrange other necessary support as Alabamians face a stretch of extraordinary winter weather,” said Staci Brown Brooks, ABC Trust executive director and Alabama Power vice president of Charitable Giving.

The Project SHARE grant can be used statewide under Gov. Kay Ivey’s State of Emergency declaration to support those who may need bill assistance due to the extraordinary weather. A partnership with the Salvation Army, Alabama Power and rural electric cooperatives, Project SHARE helps pay the energy bills of low-income Alabamians ages 60 or older as well as individuals with disabilities. Alabama Power customers can help support Project SHARE by making a monthly contribution on their bill.

For more than 30 years, the ABC Trust has partnered with community action agencies and other organizations, and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, to help pay energy bills, conduct weatherization projects and support basic human needs. The ABC Trust is not funded with ratepayer dollars. Last year, the ABC Trust distributed more than $1 million in energy and other emergency assistance to Alabamians in need.

To learn more about the ABC Trust, go to powerofgood.com and click on ABC Trust.