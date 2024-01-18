Can’t Miss Alabama: Aladdin and East Asian Heritage Festival are among the highlights for the weekend

Disney presents ‘Aladdin’

From the producer of “The Lion King” comes the timeless story of “Aladdin,” a new production filled with beauty, magic, comedy and spectacle. Aladdin features favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman (“Beauty and the Beast”), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (“The Lion King,” “Aida”) and Chad Beguelin (“The Wedding Singer”). The production runs Jan. 24-28 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Find tickets here.

Mobile Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Firebird’

The Mobile Symphony Orchestra has the perfect cure for the winter chill with “Firebird” Jan. 20-21 at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. The concert features Stravinsky’s magical “Firebird Suite,” Duke Ellington’s jazz-infused “River Suite” and Tchaikovsky’s beloved Concerto No. 1 performed by pianist Maxim Lando. Alabama Power is among the sponsors.

Birmingham Boat Show

The Birmingham Boat Show will highlight the latest in boats, motors, fishing gear, guides, outfitters and related outdoor gear Jan. 18-21. There will be seminars and giveaways. Show hours are Thursday and Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The show is at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Alabama Power is a supporter of the event.

King Cake-off

Who has the best king cake on the Gulf Coast? You be the judge on Friday, Jan. 19, at the Mobile Civic Center. Local bakeries, eateries and grocery stores will compete to see who has the tastiest king cake and king cake-inspired treat. The family event will feature live music, vendors, kids’ activities and king cake tastings. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast. For updates, follow along on Facebook. The venue is at 401 Civic Center Drive.

East Asian Heritage Festival: Year of the Dragon

Take a cultural journey to honor the depth and beauty of East Asian heritage through art, crafts, music, dance and culinary delights. Experience captivating performances ranging from Chinese dancing, melodious choir sessions, a vibrant fashion showcase, taiji demonstrations and rhythmic performances. Savor delectable dishes from a diverse array of Asian countries and immerse yourselves in art activities designed to enlighten and entertain. The festivities take place at the Birmingham Museum of Art this Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Celebrate East Asian heritage at the Birmingham Museum of Art Jan. 20. (contributed) Celebrate East Asian heritage at the Birmingham Museum of Art Jan. 20. (contributed)

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour is coming to Huntsville. The Globetrotters are bringing their amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism and a nonstop good time to the Von Braun Center Propst Arena on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m., going head-to-head against the Washington Generals. The complete tour schedule is here. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

The Heart Behind the Music

Enjoy a weekend of musical entertainment at The Heart Behind the Music. OWA Theater in Foley presents the Songwriters’ Showcase on Friday, Jan. 19, and Open Mic Night on Saturday, Jan. 20. The Songwriter’s Showcase brings together a tapestry of melodies and stories, featuring both seasoned and rising songwriters. Open Mic Night is for people of all ages to share a song, spoken word or instrumental solo. For more information about each event, visit the website.