James Spann: Light rain moves into Alabama later today; another arctic blast Friday

TODAY: Temperatures are below freezing across Alabama, mostly between 15 and 25 degrees — not as cold as Wednesday morning. The sky becomes cloudy today, and we will mention the chance of some light rain at times, initially over west Alabama late this morning, then spreading eastward through the afternoon. Amounts will be very light, mostly less than one-tenth of an inch.

Temperatures could be in the low 30s across northwest Alabama and the Tennessee Valley as the rain begins, meaning it could be freezing rain for a brief window. With many roads still covered with snow and ice, this certainly isn’t good, but precipitation will be very light, and most places will be above freezing by midafternoon. National Weather Service Huntsville has opted not to issue any advisories.

The brief trip into the mid 30s across the northern quarter of the state certainly won’t melt all of the existing snow and ice off the roads, and travel impact will remain possible through Sunday morning due to a new shot of very cold air moving in. There will be no travel impact in terms of snow or ice from I-20 south.

The light rain will end from west to east across Alabama tonight.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Another surge of Arctic air moves into Alabama Friday. Temperatures will hold in the 30s all day with a clearing sky. We drop into the 10- to 15-degree range Sunday morning over the northern half of the state, with lows between 15 and 25 for the southern counties. Sunday morning should be just as cold. The sky will be sunny Saturday and Sunday, but on Saturday most of north Alabama stays below freezing all day. Sunday’s high will be in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: We have a major pattern flip across North America, setting the stage for a big warm-up. Highs will be in the 60s over the latter half of the week, and south Alabama could see low 70s. Monday will be dry, but we will forecast periods of rain daily Tuesday through Friday as a moist air mass moves in and we have a persistent southwest flow aloft. Rain amounts will be 1-2 inches, and the chance of rain will likely linger into the following weekend, Jan. 27-28.

ON THIS DATE IN 1971: A warm Santa Ana condition brought 95-degree readings to Los Angeles and Palm Springs, the highest January temperature on record for both cities.

ON THIS DATE IN 1978: In Connecticut, the Hartford Arena collapsed after experiencing the largest snowstorm of its five-year life. Multiple issues caused the collapse.

