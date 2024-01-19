Alabama neighbors help neighbors during cold winter months through Project SHARE

Winter temperatures, especially the frigid conditions hitting the state this week, can often lead to higher energy use, making it challenging for some families to pay their utility bills.

Through Project SHARE (Service to Help Alabamians with Relief on Energy), Alabama Power customers and the Salvation Army are collaborating to support families in need.

The Salvation Army, Birmingham Alabama Area Command, partners with Alabama Power and rural electric cooperatives around the state to provide emergency energy assistance to low-income Alabamians who are disabled or age 60 or older through Project SHARE. In 2023 alone, Project SHARE provided more than $720,000 in assistance to more than 3,200 individuals and families in Alabama. Since 1982, Project SHARE has touched Alabamians in 59 counties, providing more than $38 million to almost 400,000 families.

Alabama Power customers are the biggest supporters of Project SHARE, and winter is an ideal time to join with the Salvation Army and Project SHARE to help your Alabama neighbors.

How to give

Alabama Power customers and people served by many rural electric cooperatives in the state can support Project SHARE by making a pledge on their electric bill. Alabama Power customers can give $1, $2, $5, $10 or any other amount monthly, with the contribution added automatically to the bill.

Individuals also can make a charitable contribution directly to Project SHARE through the Salvation Army:

Mail checks to Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL 35234, Make the check to “Salvation Army” and add a note on the check that the contribution is for Project SHARE.

To donate by phone, call 205-328-2420.

How to apply

Alabamians who are elderly or disabled and on limited incomes can apply for Project SHARE assistance through the local servicing agency in their county of residence. Eligibility criteria and program guidelines can change from year to year based on funding and other conditions.

To find the agency serving your county, click here and scroll down to “Project SHARE Energy Bill Assistance.” Or call the Salvation Army, Birmingham Alabama Area Command, at 205-328-2420 for additional information.

Alabama Power customers can learn more about other assistance programs here. Customers can find information about energy-saving tips for winter, and all times of the year, here.