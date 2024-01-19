James Spann: More cold, arctic air streams into Alabama today

James Spann says Alabama heads back to the deep freeze for the weekend from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

BACK INTO THE DEEP FREEZE: While most of Alabama is above freezing early this morning, a new surge of Arctic air will arrive today, with temperatures holding steady or slowly falling. A brisk north wind will make it feel colder, despite a clearing sky. Tonight will be clear with another hard freeze; lows will be between 10 and 18 degrees over the northern half of the state, with low to mid 20s for south Alabama.

Saturday will be sunny but very cold; the northern half of the state will stay below freezing all day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s for the southern counties. After another hard freeze early Sunday morning, a warming trend begins, with highs in the 40s by Sunday afternoon. The air will stay dry and the sky will remain sunny.

NEXT WEEK: We have a major pattern flip next week, setting the stage for much warmer weather. Highs will be in the 60s over the latter half of the week, with 70s likely for the southern quarter of Alabama. Monday will be dry, but a very wet period will begin Tuesday. We will have periods of rain Tuesday all the way through Saturday, Jan. 27, with rain amounts of 2-4 inches for most of the state.

Long-range guidance suggests temperatures will be a little above average into the first few days of February.

DROUGHT MONITOR: The new drought monitor released Thursday shows 64% of Alabama remaining in a drought, but conditions continue to improve. The big rains expected next week will continue to put a dent in the drought.

ON THIS DATE IN 1961: Eight inches of snow fell and caused crippling traffic jams around the Washington, D.C., area on the eve of John Kennedy’s inauguration. The president-elect had to cancel dinner plans and, in a struggle to keep other commitments, reportedly had only four hours of sleep. Former President Herbert Hoover was unable to fly into Washington National Airport due to the weather, and he had to miss the swearing-in ceremony.

ON THIS DATE IN 1977: Snow fell in south Florida for the first time in recorded history.

ON THIS DATE IN 2019: Four tornadoes moved through central Alabama, including an EF-2 that moved through Wetumpka, injuring four people. The First Presbyterian Church was destroyed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.