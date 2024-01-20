8 Alabama farmers markets to enjoy during winter

With the 2024 winter edition of the Birdsong Farmers Market now underway Saturday mornings in Birmingham, Andrew Kesterson is stocking his Belle Meadow Farm stand with just-picked baby carrots and leafy greens grown near Moundville.

Other vendors at the market offer exotic mushrooms grown in Tuscaloosa, and handmade goods like Nepalese samosas and gourmet granola.

For food lovers, one of the many blessings of living in Alabama is, whatever the season, there’s something growing that’s worth eating.

Of course, many seasonal farmers markets across the state close down after Thanksgiving, taking a well-earned break at year’s end. But for those still craving local during these chillier days, there are options.

Here are some places to find fresh-grown Alabama produce this winter. Unless noted, the markets are open now.

This modest farmer-operated Saturday market, situated blocks from Pepper Place, started in 2024 with vendors selling fresh vegetables (Belle Meadow Farm and Mattie’s Garden), exotic mushrooms (Urban Forest), honey products (Boshell’s Bees), baked goods (Simply Johnson) and Nepalese snacks, including samosas (Dalle Momo). Zero-waste soapery Easy Breezy Refillery and Cericola Granola also are scheduled.

Winter market hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 2824 Fifth Ave. South, Birmingham (outside Automatic Seafood and Oysters restaurant).

Belle Meadow Farm is a winter staple at Birdsong Farmers Market in Birmingham. (Birdsong Farmers Market)

One of the state’s largest and best-known pop-up farmers markets is about to start its 24th year of showcasing homegrown and homemade goods from small businesses. The winter market is a smaller version of the main event, with a limited number of farmers, food producers and crafts makers. Check the market’s social media for information on vendors slated for upcoming Saturdays. The regular season for the Market at Pepper Place starts in March.

Market hours are 7 a.m.-noon. 2829 Second Ave. South, Birmingham.

Fresh off a successful first year, the self-styled “little market that could” is starting with a limited winter market (the vendor roster expands by April and runs through Nov. 16). Sellers with Alabama-grown and -made products, as well as food trucks, set up outside the Brock’s Gap Brewing Company. A Valentine’s-themed night market is set for Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each week’s vendor list is posted on the website. Over the course of its inaugural year, Brock’s Gap market featured nearly a dozen farmers and fishers, nearly two dozen food producers, a dozen food trucks and 40 crafts-makers.

Winter market hours are 8 a.m.-noon. 500 Mineral Trace, Hoover.

Open Saturdays year-round, 7 a.m.-noon, the market draws dozens of farmers, food-product makers and artisans to a 5,600-square-foot enclosed space overlooking the Black Warrior River. Vendors at the state-certified market include chef-favorite farms Snow’s Bend and Belle Meadow. In 2022 and 2023, patrons voted the market as No. 1 in the state in a contest sponsored by American Farmland Trust.

The sprawling complex of stalls was opened in 1956 by the Jefferson County Truck Growers Association to provide a sales outlet for local farmers. It’s been a stop for multiple generations of home and restaurant cooks. The market is open 24 hours and all 365 days; most farmers set up some time between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

344 Finley Ave. West, Birmingham.

Find vegetables and fruit grown in Baldwin County, Gulf seafood, organically raised beef and prepared foods in the covered facility. It is open Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Situated on 30 acres, the market is off Miflin Road near Wolf Bay Restaurant.

781 Farmers Market Lane, Foley

The family-owned market in Opelika buys from farmers in Alabama, Georgia (it has a sister market there in LaGrange) and elsewhere in the Southeast. It is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2180 First Ave., Opelika

The oldest continuously operating farmer-to-consumer market in the state capital was established in 1927 and has been in its current site since 1947. It draws nearly three dozen vendors selling vegetables, fruit, meat, prepared food, plants and craft goods. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 5 a.m.-2 p.m.

1004 Madison Ave., Montgomery

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.