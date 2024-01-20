Recipe: One-Pot Chicken Pot Pie Noodles

This recipe for One-Pot Chicken Pot Pie Noodles combines all the great creamy, savory flavor of chicken pot pie with delicious egg noodles. And everything cooks in one pot, even the pasta, in about 30 minutes, making it the perfect, easy weeknight meal.

I’m just going to be honest. For me, the crust on a traditional chicken pot pie is probably my favorite part. And while you can certainly make a shortcut version of the family favorite, like my Alfredo Chicken Pot Pie, it does take a little time.

It was during supper one night, while I was eating this Alfredo version, that I thought, “I wonder what it would be like to combine the creamy filling of a chicken pot pie recipe with egg noodles.”

The result was this super creamy One-Pot Chicken Pot Pie Noodles recipe.

Admittedly, I’m not the first to have the idea. In typical Stacey fashion, I’m a little late to the game. But that’s OK. And it didn’t make it any less delicious.

What I can say for my version is that it all cooks in one pot – even the noodles – making for a super quick, easy supper on those busy weeknights.

What’s the difference between egg noodles and pasta?

The biggest difference is just as the name suggests — eggs. Egg noodles must contain eggs. Some traditional pasta recipes include eggs, but most dried pasta in your local grocery store does not.

There are some other differences like shape, but the inclusion of eggs is the big one.

Ingredient FAQ

Butter – Unsalted butter is best so that you can control the sodium content, but salted will work. You can also swap it for vegetable or olive oil, if you wish.

Onion – Any yellow or white onion is fine. Feel free to choose whatever is on sale. I’d just avoid red onion, so your dish won’t have a pinkish color.

Mushrooms – Mushrooms are optional, but they add some great savory flavor here.

Garlic – As always, I recommend using fresh garlic for the best flavor. Jarred, minced garlic or garlic powder will work in a pinch.

Chicken broth – As with most of my recipes, I recommend using a low-sodium or no-salt-added broth so that you can control how salty your dish is. Regular broth works just fine, however.

Cream of chicken – This adds great flavor and creaminess to the dish. You’re welcome to make a homemade version and use that if you’d like. You can also opt for the low-sodium or low-fat versions of cream of chicken.

Poultry seasoning – A good all-purpose poultry seasoning works well in this recipe. If you don’t have that, a dash of sage, thyme, marjoram or even an all-purpose Italian seasoning or herbs de Provence will work.

Wide egg noodles – In the store you’re likely to find egg noodles of different widths – medium, wide and extra wide. Opt for the wide egg noodles so that the noodle-to-liquid ratios will be correct.

Rotisserie chicken – Shredded rotisserie chicken is a huge time-saver for this recipe. One rotisserie chicken should yield more than enough chicken for the recipe. You can also make your own.

Frozen mixed vegetables – Most frozen mixed vegetable blends should work. I used one that had corn, carrots, peas, green beans and lima beans. You could also use canned, if that’s all you have on hand.

Heavy cream – Heavy cream adds some seriously delicious creaminess to this dish. You could also use half-and-half or evaporated milk.

One-Pot Chicken Pot Pie Noodles

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 6

Calories: 484 kilocalories

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ small white onion, finely diced

½ (8-ounce) container sliced mushrooms (optional)

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups low sodium or unsalted chicken broth

1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

½ teaspoon poultry seasoning

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 (8-ounce) package wide egg noodles (about 4 cups)

3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

½ cup heavy cream

Instructions

Heat the butter over medium heat in a large skillet or Dutch oven with a lid.

Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes or until just translucent.

Add the mushrooms and cook for about 3 minutes or until lightly browned.

Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute or until fragrant.

Add the chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper and whisk to combine.

Add the noodles and bring to a boil.

Cover and cook for 7 to 8 minutes, stirring once or twice, or until the pasta is nearly al dente.

Add the chicken, heavy cream and vegetables.

Cook uncovered for 3 to 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened slightly and the vegetables are tender to your liking. The sauce will thicken more as it cools.

Add more salt and pepper to taste.

Allow to cool slightly before serving.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”