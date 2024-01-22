James Spann: A few showers for Alabama Tuesday, lots of rain Wednesday through Saturday

BIG THAW: Temperatures are mostly in the 50s across Alabama this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The warm-up continues through the rest of the week with 60s Tuesday, followed by highs between 67 and 74 degrees over the latter half of the week. All of the remaining snow and ice over the northwest corner of the state will continue to melt away.

TURNING WET: Tuesday we have just the risk of a few spotty showers; most of the day will stay rain-free. But a very wet period begins for Alabama Wednesday. We will have occasional rain and a few thunderstorms daily Wednesday through Saturday. Rain could be heavy at times along the way, and a few flooding issues can’t be ruled out as totals of 3-5 inches are expected across most of the state.

A few strong thunderstorms will be possible over the southern counties; the Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal risk of severe storms for Wednesday across Washington, Mobile and Baldwin counties of southwest Alabama. Heavier thunderstorms could produce strong, gusty winds.

We can’t rule out a little scattered light rain Sunday, but the weather trends drier and cooler then, with a high in the low to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, much of the week looks dry with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1904: An estimated F4 tornado leveled the northern part of Moundville just after midnight, killing 37 people. The tornado reportedly had a phosphorescent glow.

An engineer on a northbound Great Southern train saw the destruction right after it occurred and backed his train 12 miles in reverse to the town of Akron, where he sent a telegram for help. An infant was snatched from its crib in the lower part of town and hurled through the air. It was airborne as it passed over the demolished stores and was deposited uninjured in an old cotton field more than 100 yards away. Everything in the tornado path was swept aside, including heavily laden freight cars standing on the tracks. The tornado sucked heavy timbers from the railcars and scattered them nearby.

