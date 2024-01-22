What to explore in Alabama in 2024

When it comes to bucket-list activities, Alabama has quite a few. If you need suggestions on what to explore in 2024, we’ve got you covered. From historic sites to natural wonders, here’s what This is Alabama staff members plan to check out this year.

Dismals Canyon

Dismals Canyon in northwest Alabama is first on my bucket list. If y’all haven’t heard about it yet, it’s a National Natural Landmark that has serious Jurassic Park vibes. It’s home to tiny bioluminescent creatures called Dismalites, or glowing insects. It opens in March, and you can find out everything you need to know about visiting here. — Ali Nolan

Peach Park

My 2024 Alabama bucket list has a few places I want to visit. One would be Peach Park in Clanton, a place I have never been but have learned a lot about over my time working here. – Dawson Estes

Mobile Mardi Gras

I have never been to Mobile Mardi Gras, and I want to be fully immersed in the whole experience – eating a MoonPie off the street, getting hit in the head with beads, marching in a Second Line, dressing in crazy costumes – I wanna do it all. – Sydney Batten

Africatown

I love that the Mobile community has put its efforts into preserving family histories and creating monuments to their descendants at Africatown. I think that visiting will be extremely powerful and something that all Alabamians should experience. – Anissa Latham

The Wiregrass region

I’ve only been able to get down to the Wiregrass a few times in the past five years, and I’ve loved it every time I’ve been. Everyone is so welcoming and kind every time I go, and I can’t wait to discover more must-visit places there. – Haley Laurence

Mentone

I would like to visit Mentone finally. I’ve seen pictures and articles about the town but haven’t gotten a chance to explore it in person. It looks so beautiful and quiet. – Mila Oliveira

Choctaw, Chambers and Randolph counties

I love driving through Alabama to take in the beautiful scenery, eat some delicious food and talk to all kinds of Alabamians. I’ve been to every Alabama county except for three: Choctaw, Chambers and Randolph. I’m looking forward to adding them to my 2024 bucket list and can’t wait. – Tamika Moore

Ave Maria Grotto at St. Bernard Abbey

I was born and raised in Alabama and have lived here for all my 66 years, so there’s not much left to check off my Alabama bucket list. Talladega Superspeedway? Check. U.S.S. Alabama? Check. Coon Dog Cemetery? Check. But one attraction I have never visited is the Ave Maria Grotto at St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman. Brother Joseph Zoettl, a Benedictine monk from Bavaria, spent most of his adult life creating his miniature shrine to some of the world’s most famous religious landmarks, and people from all over the globe come to Cullman to see it. Since I live just 50 miles away, I have no excuse. The next time I’m passing through Cullman, I’m pulling off to see it — and check it off my list. — Bob Carlton

