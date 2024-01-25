14 restaurants to make your Alabama date night just right
Scoping out romantic restaurant possibilities for Valentine’s Day? Or maybe a new spot for a regular ole date night? We’ve curated for you a list of 14 options (as in Feb. 14) throughout Alabama with an array of scrumptious offerings, from sushi to steak, Italian to tapas, including places promoting sustainably sourced ingredients.
1. Red or White Wine & Gourmet Center has locations in Fairhope, Mobile, Orange Beach and Birmingham. They offer intimate settings and creative chefs with weekly specials and, as the name suggests, a wide variety of wines.
2. Fire Stone Wood Fired Grill in the historic downtown section of Dothan pays tribute to tradition, with classic Italian dishes and pizzas from a crackling wood-fired oven, plus clever specialty drinks and yummy desserts.
3. Commerce Kitchen is a cozy gem in downtown Huntsville offering authentic Southern cooking with small plates, seasonal entrees and hand-crafted cocktails.
4. Taste touts itself as a “sophisticated haven for grownups” with two locations in Montgomery and one opening soon in Wetumpka. The eatery offers tapas, small plates and salads, as well as a wide selection of wine and beer.
5. La Jolla has built a loyal following in Montgomery, thanks to its eclectic array of delicately prepared dishes and hand-crafted sauces. From meats cooked on the Big Green Egg, to seafood, to pasta dishes, be sure to leave room for their delectable desserts.
6. Bistro 218 in downtown Birmingham specializes in classical French cuisine with New Orleans influences. It’s also known for its special, four-course dinners, including one coming up on Valentine’s Day. Be sure to book early.
7. Odette in Florence features local and sustainably sourced ingredients in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Choose small or large plates, and those who steer clear of meat will love the creative vegetable selections.
8. The Hound in Auburn puts “Bacon and Bourbon” right under its name, so you know where this place is going. But you’ll also find tasty plant-based options, a wide selection of craft beers and, on Sunday evenings only: the evocative “one hundred layer lasagna.”
9. Ricatoni’s Italian Grille in Florence promotes its handmade brick pizza ovens, but there’s much more to love here, from authentic and innovative pasta dishes to the fresh catch of the day, to hefty sandwiches and sweet endings.
10. For decades, Rojo in Birmingham’s historic Highland Park neighborhood has drawn locals and visitors for its cozy, casual atmosphere, two-sided menu of American and Mexican favorites, and well-informed bartenders.
11. River in Tuscaloosa is a destination dining experience on the bank of the Black Warrior River. It offers a variety of flatbreads and salads, succulent steaks, seafood and more.
12. 412 Public House in Cullman is a gastropub living by the quote, “The food doesn’t last, but the memories do.” From salmon to scallops, salads to steak tacos, check out the scene and the “seasoned Americana” menu.
13. Noja offers Mediterranean and Asian flavors in the heart of Mobile, with fresh fish, seasonal selections and a plethora of cocktails. Be sure to check the menu, which changes weekly.
14. Big Fish Restaurant in Orange Beach specializes in Asian-inspired seafood and sushi, but a great steak can be had as well, and a yummy veggie stir-fry.
