Can’t Miss Alabama: Mardi Gras in Mobile offers a bounty of festive entertainment

Mardi Gras Mobile

Join the city of Mobile for its annual celebration of Mardi Gras through Tuesday, Feb. 13. Enjoy more than two weeks of festivities, with 40 parades scheduled. Celebrations conclude on Fat Tuesday at 6 p.m. Follow this link for the complete schedule. In addition to multiple downtown parades, Mardi Gras events are taking place across the area, including in Fairhope, Daphne, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

Sporting events

The Birmingham Legion soccer team will host Atlanta United FC in a big-time friendly on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Click here for tickets.

The Birmingham Bulls hockey squad will square off against the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Pelham Civic Complex Saturday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Birmingham Squadron, the city’s professional basketball team, will battle the Windy City Bulls at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m. Click here for tickets.

The Squadron will face Windy City again at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire tickets for sale

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie will extend his “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour with one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire. Richie is known for hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady” and “All Night Long.” Earth, Wind & Fire’s hits include “Let’s Groove,” “September” and “Reasons.” The tour will arrive on Tuesday, May 28, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire perform on the “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour May 28. (contributed)

Clint Black performance

Country legend Clint Black will perform at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham with Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Tickets start at $35. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For more information, visit alabamatheatre.com.

Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto

Virtuoso pianist Conrad Tao has been dubbed “the kind of musician who is shaping the future of classical music” by New York Magazine and an artist of “probing intellect and open-hearted vision” by The New York Times. Join the Alabama Symphony Orchestra for Beethoven’s beautiful Piano Concerto No. 4, G Major. After intermission, enjoy a performance of Bruckner’s dynamic Symphony No. 6. The composer’s expansive and layered orchestration features powerful brass, lush and resonant strings, soaring melodies and a monumental conclusion. Performances are Jan. 26-27 at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. Follow the event on Facebook. Learn more by visiting the website.