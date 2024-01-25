James Spann: Soggy pattern continues for Alabama through Saturday; dry next week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon, mainly over east and south Alabama. So far storms have remained below severe limits across the state, and the risk of any organized severe storms this evening is very low. Temperatures have reached the 70-degree mark in many places, quite the contrast to the big deep freeze last week. Rain will remain possible at times statewide tonight.

Occasional rain will continue on Friday, mainly over the southern two-thirds of the state. Temperatures will stay mild, with highs between 67 and 73 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Periods of rain and a few storms remain likely Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of east and south Alabama, in a broad zone from Anniston to Evergreen. A marginal risk (level 1) runs in the general area from Fort Payne to Mobile.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will likely progress through Alabama Saturday, but instability values look very limited, and the overall severe threat doesn’t seem especially high for now.

Additional rain amounts across Alabama between now and Saturday evening will be 2-4 inches. A flood watch will remain in effect for areas north of a line from Mobile to Montgomery to Opelika.

Cooler air rolls into the Deep South Sunday, with highs dropping into the 50s. Parts of the Tennessee Valley could hold in the 40s all day. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, and a bit of patchy, light rain can’t be ruled out over the northern half of the state.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday through Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few showers could show up by the end of the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1949: Las Vegas recorded 4.7 inches of snow. This brought the monthly snowfall total to 16.7 inches, still the city’s snowiest month on record.

ON THIS DATE IN 2021: An EF-3 tornado tore through Fultondale, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring more than 10 people. It was down for 10 miles, first touching down near I-65 and Walker Chapel Road. Fultondale High School had significant damage.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.