6 non-football things folks in Alabama can thank Nick Saban for
Welp, it’s really true. Nick Saban has retired.
Lots of people are talking about the impact the now-former University of Alabama coach made in the college football world. Saban won six national titles (six during his 17 years as the Crimson Tide coach) and turned Bama into the king of college football.
But we’re not here to talk about his on-field accomplishments. (We don’t have enough time for that.) We’re here instead to talk about ways his off-field actions have shaped the state. Let’s get to it.
- He introduced us to Ms. Terry
Look, we all love (or hate, depending on your team) Coach Saban. But even he’ll admit Ms. Terry is the star – and a key to his success. In 2022, he said she was a key recruiter. “The players love her; the parents love her. She does a great job, great people skills, so everybody feels at home.” And she gave lots of great on-field advice, too. “Miss Terry told me if they’re not playing good, to get on their butt. So I just did what I was told,” Coach Saban said after the 2023 Mississippi State game.
- The Nick’s Kids Foundation has helped many Alabamians.
The nonprofit has awarded $11 million to multiple organizations. It has donated to an all-inclusive playground in Tuscaloosa, helped build career tech classrooms and recently announced plans to build the Saban Center, described as “an interactive hub for education, arts, recreation and discovery.” The Nick’s Kids Foundation will continue after his retirement, according to a social media post from the foundation’s social media page.
- They’ve built a lot of homes through Habitat for Humanity.
The Nick’s Kids Foundation joined forces with Habitat for Humanity to build homes in the Tuscaloosa area, 20 so far. Originally, the plan was to build a home for each national championship, but Miss Terry tweaked the rule a bit after Georgia won the 2022 National Championship.
- He helped the state heal after the April 2011 tornadoes.
Not only did Coach Saban and Terry pledge to help rebuild Tuscaloosa after the tragic April 2011 tornadoes, he also urged his team to help the community that had supported them. “We can’t just be a team for them on Saturdays. The fans are with us in the best times, and we have to be with them in the worst of times. Just by your presence and being with them, you can help people,” he told the team.
- He’s been an economic powerhouse.
This stat from al.com columnist Joseph Goodman is staggering: “When Saban was hired in 2007, Alabama’s enrollment was 25,580. In 2022, it was 38,645.” Saban’s hire has brought a lot of out-of-state students to Alabama’s flagship school. Thinking about the economic impact this had made on the state is overwhelming.
- He shared a love of Oatmeal Creme pie with us.
OK, this one is silly. But it’s always cracked us up that he has a jar of ‘em on his desk and eats two of them each morning with his (warmed up in the microwave) coffee. It even inspired Birmingham’s Big Spoon Creamery, following the retirement announcement, to create a special flavor in honor of Saban’s legacy. The limited-edition, “Breakfast of a Champion” is comprised of espresso ice cream using java from local brewer June Coffee, butter cream, and house-made oatmeal cookie dough.
It’s made us feel like we have a little something in common with the greatest football coach of all time.
A version of this story originally appeared on the This is Alabama website.