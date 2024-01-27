University of Alabama student golfer Nick Dunlap goes pro after historic win on PGA Tour

University of Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap is turning pro after he became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour.

Dunlap announced his decision during an on-campus news conference, four days after winning The American Express.

“I truly do have the best team and I’m very grateful to say that,” Dunlap said after the win. “I mean that wholeheartedly. But at this time I do want to announce that I am turning professional. I’m accepting my PGA Tour membership.”

A native of Huntsville, Dunlap is the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. As The American Express champion, he earned PGA Tour membership through the 2026 season, as well as exemptions into all 2024 Signature Events, including the Masters and PGA Championship.

“This is like nothing I’ve ever felt,” Dunlap said. “It’s so cool to just be out here and experience this as an amateur. Whether I made or missed that last putt … it’s just unbelievable.”

At 20 years, 29 days, Dunlap became the youngest amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Chick Evans at the 1910 Western Open. He is the first reigning U.S. Amateur champion to win on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods in 1996.

Dunlap finished the fall season with the Crimson Tide ranked as the No. 1 collegiate golfer.

A version of this story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.