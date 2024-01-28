Deep Fried Kudzu’s Ginger Brook talks about her love for Alabama

If you’re familiar with the Southern culture blog Deep Fried Kudzu, then you know Ginger Brook. She’s the woman behind the words and a true ambassador for Alabama.

Brook started the site to keep track of noteworthy hotels and restaurants during her frequent travels with her husband. To her surprise, the blog resonated with an audience interested in travel posts and has grown exponentially over time.

Brook, born as the seventh generation of her family in Alabama, is a passionate documentarian of folk and visionary art. Beyond her artistic pursuits, Brook finds joy in sharing recipes and chronicling her visits to fabulous restaurants, museums and hotels.

Community engagement holds a special place in Brook’s heart. She is a dedicated member of the Leadership Birmingham class of ’24 and the immediate past president of Birmingham Hadassah. Brook serves on the boards of the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Alabama Holocaust Education Center. Additionally, she is an active member of Junior League Birmingham and earned the title of 2023 Provisional of the Year.

Her involvement in all things Southern and Alabama made her the perfect person to answer some essential questions.

This is Alabama: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Ginger Brook: My favorite thing has to be how approachable everyone is – how interconnected we all are – and how the default mode on so many of us is “How can I be helpful to others?” I’ve seen this firsthand from contacting the Governor’s Office one day out of the blue (what I asked for actually came about) to sending my state representative, Neil Rafferty, an email asking if we could look into legislation on repealing the pink tax – that’s the sales tax on diapers and feminine products – voila, HB233. It floundered in committee, which is common for first bills, but has bipartisan support in the legislative session coming up in February, so we’re very hopeful.

This goes so much further. It’s not only these state-level instances, it’s traveling around the state and seeing how genuinely friendly people are. And in my own community, there’s a sense of lifting each other up. It’s a very warm, gentle spirit that we’re instilled with.

TIA: What surprises you most about where you live?

Brook: It’s so impressive what Birmingham offers, completely free. The Birmingham Museum of Art. The Botanical Gardens. Railroad Park – I especially love its series of free exercise classes. City Walk has pickleball courts and a place to go roller skating. When you go to other cities and see how much admission is to their gardens and museums and such, it really makes you realize how lucky Birmingham is to be so well supported by not only its government agencies but especially by the generosity of its citizens who really are the ones who make it all possible.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Brook: Other than that we have the prettiest beaches with the softest sand anywhere? That we are kind. We collectively get a bad rep for what’s happened in our history. Just one example: My family is Jewish. My kids can’t come up with an instance in which they’ve ever been discriminated against or had any other problem.

Jewish people are 10,000 out of 5 million in this state. There’s a fundraiser that goes on each December called the Wacky Tacky Lights Tour. The idea is that they fill tour buses with people who pay to see about eight of the wildest, most fun holiday light displays in Birmingham. Since Chanukah is considered the “holiday of light,” my family decorates our home to the hilt. There are lights everywhere, a takeoff of the famous Krispy Kreme “hot doughnuts now” sign that references sufganiyot, the traditional doughnuts for Chanukah; there’s a spinning dreidel that runs – I kid you not – on a rotating Christmas tree stand, a two-story menorah and, in honor of the guy on the roof, we have a fiddler. We’ve been a part of the Wacky Tacky tour for a decade. It raises something like $50,000 each year to send kids who otherwise might not have the funds to be able to enjoy summer camp. People love it. And people say, “Oh, you live in the Chanukah house?” and it’s a point of pride. I live in the Chanukah house. I’m so proud to be Jewish here and I feel safe.

TIA: What is a place in Alabama that you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t yet?

Brook: I’ve always wanted to visit Dismals Canyon in northwest Alabama, where they have the glow worms called Dismalites. These insects only exist in a very few places on earth.

TIA: What do you love most about your hometown?

Brook: I’ve lived in Birmingham over 20 years, but I grew up in Cullman, and ask me anything about Cullman and you will automatically think I am in their Chamber of Commerce. Cullman is a German town and embraces that culture; for many years we had a “dry” Oktoberfest, which was such a sweet novelty. I even come back home and join the community band each year so I can play for Oktoberfest. Currently, we have the largest weihnachtspyramide (Christmas pyramid) in North America, and this year had just an incredible Christkindlmarkt with the vendors and food and even ice skating.

There’s Ave Maria Grotto, which is a terrific collection of important buildings from around the world in miniature made with found objects, made by a disabled monk back in the early to mid 1900s. This is really where my love of outsider art began. And whether you’re Catholic or not, the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament is an absolute must-see. There’s something that looks like a castle, a European-style piazza and the focal point of the main church is a gold altar that will take your breath away.

I can go on forever about Cullman.

