10 ideas to up the fun in Mobile, Alabama, during Mardi Gras

Traveling to the birthplace of Mardi Gras?

We’ve compiled a bucket list of places to go and things to do during one of the city’s favorite holidays.

1. Learn about the rich history and traditions of Mardi Gras at the Mobile Carnival Museum .

2. Visit Toomey’s Mardi Gras for all the colorful beads, decorations and toys you may need.

3. Go on a king cake tasting tour and stop by some of the city’s sweetest businesses: Pollman’s Bake Shop, Dropout Bakery & Company, and Guncles Gluten Free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dropout Bakery & Co. (@dropoutbakeryandcompany)

4. Prefer someone else to guide you? Take the Floats and Food Tour or the Mardi Gras Beads and Brews Trolley Tour with Bienville Bites Food Tour. Or do both!

5. Step back in time to learn about Mobile’s early days with Secret History Tours.

6. If the weather fits, take a side trip to the beaches of Dauphin Island, Gulf Shores or Orange Beach.

7. If it’s not so pleasant outside, enjoy Mobile’s multiple museums, including the History Museum of Mobile, Mobile Museum of Art and GulfQuest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mobile Museum of Art (@mobmuseumofart)

8. Tour the USS Alabama Battleship, a 45,000-ton warship from World War II.

9. Explore the waters and wildlife of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta with Airboat Express.

10. Visit Bellingrath Gardens & Home, a charming spot to explore the region’s flora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellingrath Gardens & Home (@bellingrathgardens)

Submit your favorite local business to alnewscenter@outlook.com. We might feature it in a future article.