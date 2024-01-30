Alabama foundation funds 35 breast cancer research projects at eight in-state institutions

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) recently announced a $1.25 million commitment to advance breast cancer research in the state.

The grant funding will support 35 cutting-edge research projects at eight institutions across the Yellowhammer state. The beneficiaries are Alabama State University, CerFlux Inc., the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Tuskegee University, the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, the University of Alabama and the Mitchell Cancer Institute at the University of South Alabama.

BCRFA’s recent grants mark a significant milestone, with the nonprofit’s cumulative investment in breast cancer research now topping more than $15 million since its founding in 1996.

Beth Davis, BCRFA president and CEO, said the investment solidifies the organization’s legacy as “a driver of pivotal research within Alabama.”

“Our support spans critical facets, from pioneering early detection strategies to fostering groundbreaking treatment innovations,” Davis added. “These investments will deliver hope and tangible advancements to those battling breast cancer.”

Dr. Barry P. Sleckman, M.D., Ph.D., director of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, praised BCRFA’s impact on accelerating research.

“The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has been a remarkable force in bolstering cancer research within our state,” Sleckman said. “Their funding will propel the work of UAB investigators and their counterparts across the state and we are profoundly grateful for their unwavering support.”

BCRFA funding serves as foundational support for early-stage studies, allowing researchers to generate crucial data needed to attract substantial national grants. Many BCRFA-funded projects have secured multimillion-dollar grants from the National Institutes of Health.

In 2023, approximately 35 grantees were funded by BCRFA and are working toward significant advancements in breast cancer research, as well as innovative solutions and enhanced patient care.

BCRFA is supported by multiple corporate, state and community partners, including the Alabama Power Foundation, which has provided its support for 22 years; event patrons; individual donors; and sales of Breast Cancer Research specialty license plates. Available through state motor vehicle offices across Alabama, nearly 14,000 vehicles sport the Breast Cancer Research tag.