Myer Companies expansion to create 26 jobs in Mobile County, Alabama

Myer Companies LLC plans to expand its Mobile County industrial operations with a new facility to house its coatings department, creating 26 jobs, according to the Mobile Chamber.

Myer, which offers engineering, fabrication, repair and other services to customers in several industries, plans to invest $2.6 million to construct a 10,000-square-foot steel building at its location on Blackburn Drive in Mobile County.

“With the latest and greatest technology and equipment, this new indoor paint and blast facility will allow our team to turn out finished products of unparalleled quality, and with the ability to do so in a very environmentally friendly way,” said Bradley Myer, chief development officer at Myer Companies. “It’s an exciting day for the Myer team, and we can’t wait to see how this increase in capabilities and capacity can drive our entire organization forward.”

Company representatives say the new facility will improve production by eliminating weather-related challenges in completing painting and blasting projects outdoors. At the same time, it will improve quality and open new markets and opportunities for growth.

“We applaud Myer on its dedication to excellence. This state-of-the-art facility not only symbolizes technological advancements but also a commitment to environmental responsibility,” Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said.

The expansion’s 26 new full-time jobs are expected to be created over the next three years, according to the Mobile Chamber.

“Myer Marine’s new investment in its Mobile facility will not only create jobs and boost efficiency but also solidify the future of the company’s operations in Alabama’s Port City,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We look forward to seeing Myer continue to grow and thrive in Mobile.”

Myer plans to break ground on the project in March and begin operations in December.

“Myer Marine’s investment in Mobile will not only create new jobs but propel the company into many more years of growth and success,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We are proud to support this expansion and look forward to a bright future together.”

Eco Material

In addition, the Mobile Chamber announced Eco Material Technologies plans a project to produce supplementary cementitious material (SCM) using coal ash stored at Alabama Power’s Plant Barry. A low-carbon alternative to cement, SCM is used in many construction projects like roads and bridges.

The project includes $45 million in capital investment and is expected to create 25 new full-time jobs, according to the Chamber.

Operations are scheduled to begin in January 2026 along U.S. Highway 43 in north Mobile County.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.