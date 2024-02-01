Can’t Miss Alabama: Inspiring ideas for celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month events

Black History Month offers multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:

Visitors touring the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Joycelyn M. Davis) Descendant of the Clotilda Joycelyn M. Davis. (Devon Ford) Visitors touring the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Joycelyn M. Davis)

Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition Memorial Wall. (Visit Mobile) West African exhibit shown at Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Visit Mobile) Divination chain shown at the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Visit Mobile)

EJI's Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)

EJI's new Freedom Monument Sculpture Park will be opening soon featuring world-class art, artifacts, dwellings relocated from a cotton plantation and a pen where enslaved people were held. (Equal Justice Initiative ∕ Human Pictures)



Inaugural Railway Marathon & Half Marathon

Runners will race through the cities of Fultondale, Gardendale and Brookside on Saturday, Feb. 3. Along the course, there will be water, sports drinks and gels. Finishers of the 50K, marathon and half marathon will receive a custom medal. The cutoff time to sign up is six hours prior to the event. Visit the website for more information.

World of Wheels

This weekend at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) see classic cars and hot rods, custom trucks and motorcycles. On Friday, meet WWE legend Mick Foley. On Saturday, meet Dave Kindig, owner of Kindig It Design. On Sunday, meet “Leave it to Beaver” star Jerry Mathers. Purchase tickets here.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE is back in Birmingham on Friday, Feb. 2, at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Jey USO will face “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, plus see fan favorites Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and LA Knight. The wrestling begins at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

Mardi Gras events

