Can’t Miss Alabama: Inspiring ideas for celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month events
Black History Month offers multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:
- Shuttlesworth Through the Eyes of His Daughters, Feb. 1, 6 p.m., UAB Spencer Honors House in Birmingham.
- Scottsboro Boys Exhibit, Feb. 1-29, Huntsville Madison County Public Library.
- Alabama Symphony Orchestra: A Celebration of Black History, Feb. 2, noon, UAB’s Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham.
- Africatown Heritage House, open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2465 Winbush St. in Mobile.
- Southern Museum of Flight featuring a Tuskegee Airmen exhibit. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4343 73rd St. North in Birmingham.
- The Legacy Sites in Montgomery include The Legacy Museum and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice. The Freedom Monument Sculpture Park will open soon. For operating hours, visit each museum.
- Civil Rights Landmarks Driving Tour in Huntsville. To book a tour, call 256-658-6900.
- Anniston Annual Heritage Festival, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Longleaf Event Center.
Africatown Heritage House. (Tiffany Pogue)
Visitors touring the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Joycelyn M. Davis)
Descendant of the Clotilda Joycelyn M. Davis. (Devon Ford)
Visitors touring the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Joycelyn M. Davis)
Visitors touring the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Tiffany Pogue)
Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition Memorial Wall. (Visit Mobile)
West African exhibit shown at Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Visit Mobile)
Divination chain shown at the Africatown Heritage House and Clotilda exhibition. (Visit Mobile)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s Legacy Museum, 400 North Court St. in Montgomery, examines the legacy of slavery from the transatlantic slave trade to ongoing issues related to mass incarceration. Also visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, 417 Caroline St., and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center, 414 Caroline St. (Equal Justice Initiative)
EJI’s 17-acre Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, located along the Alabama River in Montgomery, will open soon, featuring world-class art, artifacts, dwellings relocated from a cotton plantation and a pen where enslaved people were held. (Equal Justice Initiative ∕ Human Pictures)
EJI’s new Freedom Monument Sculpture Park will be opening soon featuring world-class art, artifacts, dwellings relocated from a cotton plantation and a pen where enslaved people were held. (Equal Justice Initiative ∕ Human Pictures)
EJI’s new Freedom Monument Sculpture Park will be opening soon featuring world-class art, artifacts, dwellings relocated from a cotton plantation and a pen where enslaved people were held. (Equal Justice Initiative ∕ Human Pictures)
EJI’s new Freedom Monument Sculpture Park will be opening soon featuring world-class art, artifacts, dwellings relocated from a cotton plantation and a pen where enslaved people were held. (Equal Justice Initiative ∕ Human Pictures)
Inaugural Railway Marathon & Half Marathon
Runners will race through the cities of Fultondale, Gardendale and Brookside on Saturday, Feb. 3. Along the course, there will be water, sports drinks and gels. Finishers of the 50K, marathon and half marathon will receive a custom medal. The cutoff time to sign up is six hours prior to the event. Visit the website for more information.
World of Wheels
This weekend at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) see classic cars and hot rods, custom trucks and motorcycles. On Friday, meet WWE legend Mick Foley. On Saturday, meet Dave Kindig, owner of Kindig It Design. On Sunday, meet “Leave it to Beaver” star Jerry Mathers. Purchase tickets here.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
WWE is back in Birmingham on Friday, Feb. 2, at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Jey USO will face “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, plus see fan favorites Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and LA Knight. The wrestling begins at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
Mardi Gras events
Here are some of the festivities taking place across the state:
- Fairhope Mardi Gras, Feb. 2-13. See the schedule and parade route here.
- Daphne Mardi Gras, Feb. 2-13. Schedule and parade route are here.
- Prattville’s Mardi Gras Celebration, Feb. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The parade starts at 2 p.m. at Court and Fourth streets near the Autauga County Courthouse.
- Mardi Gras Silent Disco, Feb. 3, 7-11 p.m., Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook.
- Mardi Gras at OWA in Foley, Feb. 3-11. Follow this link for the complete list of OWA Mardi Gras events.
- Wetumpka Mardi Gras Festival and Parade, Feb. 10, 1 p.m. The parade will start at the Farmers Market.
- Mobile Mardi Gras is underway through Feb. 13. Follow the festivities here.
- Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. Click here for the parade route.
- Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade, Feb. 13, 2 p.m.
City of Prattville Mardi Gras Celebration. (contributed)
Foley’s OWA Mardi Gras celebrations. (contributed)
Foley’s OWA Mardi Gras celebrations. (contributed)
Foley’s OWA Mardi Gras celebrations. (contributed)