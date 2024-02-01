James Spann: Chilly start for Alabama, with warming trend ahead

James Spann forecasts dry weather for Alabama with a warming trend from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

COLD START: Temperatures are at or below freezing across north and central Alabama this morning, and between 35 and 40 degrees across the southern counties of the state. With sunshine in full force today, we expect a nice warm-up with highs between 58 and 68 degrees this afternoon. Some south Alabama communities could reach the low 70s.

Friday will be another sunny, pleasant day with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend begins with a dry, pleasant Saturday, with highs between 65 and 75 degrees. Clouds will increase late in the day, and wet weather returns Sunday with occasional rain. The air will be cool and stable, so there is no risk of severe storms and probably very little thunder. The latest model data suggests north Alabama will hold in the 40s all day with clouds and rain.

Some lingering light rain is possible Monday; totals will likely be one-half inch to 1 inch.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: For now, the rest of next week looks dry with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s and 60s. Rain will likely return at some point over the following weekend, Feb. 10-11.

ON THIS DATE IN 1955: Seen first as a “well-defined cone-shaped funnel” over the Mississippi River, an F3 tornado cut a path from Commerce Landing to Clark in northeastern Mississippi. This tornado killed 20 and injured at least 141 people. Most of the deaths were in a plantation school.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: A winter storm moved into the Deep South. A period of freezing rain followed by light snow brought traffic to a complete standstill across north Alabama. Ice accumulations up to 1 inch downed numerous trees and caused power outages. A number of chicken houses in the northern part of the state collapsed under the weight of the ice and snow. Accumulations varied widely, with some of the highest amounts reported between 1 and 3 inches.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.