New grants will boost Alabama high school programs that train students for in-demand construction jobs

A new grant program will support high school teachers working to teach students in-demand skilled trades.

The Alabama Construction Industry Craft Training (CICT) Board on Wednesday unveiled the new High School Career Tech Construction Grant to assist teachers with skilled trades programs. The grant will provide up-front funds to schools with programs that teach skills needed for the commercial construction industry that are recognized by the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

“As a board, we want to provide grant opportunities to high schools that do not have the ability to fund items and then be reimbursed,” said Tom McNeal, Alabama CICT board chair and Workforce Development program manager at Alabama Power.

“These grants will allow all schools the opportunity to benefit and increase the connection for students to gain careers in commercial construction,” McNeal said.

The commercial construction industry is facing a workforce shortage and the CICT grants are designed to help schools build a qualified workforce to meet the growing demand for skilled commercial construction workers in Alabama.

Schools can apply for up to $20,000 annually per construction program, up to a maximum of five programs. The funds can be used to purchase lumber, sheet metal, PVC supplies, personal protective equipment, nails, hammers, screwdrivers, textbooks and more.

“Support from industry is a key component of making career and technical education work in Alabama,” said Ken Sealy, ALSDE education administrator for workforce development. “This change in funding possibilities will make it much simpler for local school districts to offer commercial construction programs for high school students.

“It is through collaboration, like this, that we will succeed in building a stronger and more dynamic workforce,” Sealy added. “The more closely we align our workforce and education goals, the stronger Alabama grows.”

The CICT Board provides grant opportunities for craft training programs within the commercial construction industry. Its mission is to support training that helps expand the qualified workforce to meet the need for skilled craftsmen and commercial construction workers in Alabama.

For more information about CICT and its grant offerings, and to apply for a grant, visit alcict.com.

To learn more about the growing demand for skilled trades and construction workers in Alabama and the many benefits of a career in the trades, visit gobuildalabama.com.