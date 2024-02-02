Breeze Airways blows into Mobile, Alabama

This spring, travelers departing from Mobile International Airport near downtown will have a new airline option with direct service to Orlando.

Beginning April 10, Breeze Airways, which focuses on providing efficient, affordable nonstop flights to and from underserved air markets, will offer a twice-weekly Mobile-to-Orlando nonstop, along with a one-stop/no-plane-change flight from Mobile to Providence, Rhode Island.

Selected among the top five U.S. airlines in 2022 and 2023 by readers of Travel & Leisure magazine, Breeze already has a presence in Alabama; since beginning service in Huntsville in 2021, the airline now provides flights from there to Orlando, Tampa and Las Vegas. With the addition of Mobile, Breeze will provide more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 49 cities in 27 states.

In addition to its status as a growing city on the Gulf Coast, part of the attraction for Breeze to serve Mobile is it being a major manufacturing site for global aerospace company Airbus. The Port City is the final assembly site for the Airbus A220-300 — the plane Breeze plans to use for its Mobile-to-Orlando flights.

“Breeze is thrilled to add Mobile to our growing route map,” said David Neeleman, the airline’s founder and CEO and a noted aviation entrepreneur. “Especially as it’s home to our fleet of Airbus A220s, Mobile’s hometown aircraft.”

The impact of the A220 on Mobile and its connection to Breeze is an important story, said Mobile Airport Authority president Chris Curry. The arrival of the airline is a milestone in realizing the vision for increasing accessible and affordable air travel options for travelers choosing the Mobile airport, he said.

“This brings us full circle,” Curry added, recalling 2015 and the groundbreaking ceremony for Airbus’ first facility in what is now a manufacturing complex. There, Airbus now assembles the A320 series of aircraft as well as the A220s used by Breeze and other customers.

In all, Airbus represents an investment of more than $1 billion and more than 2,000 local jobs — and the relationship between Airbus and Breeze makes the announcement that the airline will now serve Mobile especially meaningful, Curry said.

“Seeing those locally made aircraft now taxiing across the runway in service to our customers is truly special.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson welcomed the arrival of Breeze as an expression of confidence in the city’s future. He said the airline and Mobile are poised for continued growth and committed to creating and promoting opportunities for residents of the city and the region.

The Mobile Airport Authority is finalizing plans for a new, downtown international terminal, which is projected to open in November 2025 at a cost of more than $380 million. Delta Airlines, United Airlines and American Airlines serve the city from Mobile Regional Airport, which is located west of the city. The three airlines are expected to move downtown once the new terminal is completed.

“Breeze has an aggressive growth strategy, and their decision to begin this service in Mobile speaks to the bright future of our downtown airport,” Stimpson said. “We look forward to a successful partnership and continuing our growth together.”