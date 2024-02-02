James Spann: Alabama weather stays mild Saturday, then gets cold and wet by Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SPRING-LIKE DAY: Temperatures are mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. The average high for Birmingham on Feb. 2 is 56. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the 40s.

Saturday will be another dry, mild day with highs between 65 and 72 degrees. Clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon.

Rain will begin to push into the state Saturday night, and Sunday will be wet and much colder with occasional rain. Temperatures will hold in the 40s all day over the northern third of the state, with 50s to the south. There could be a rumble of thunder near the Gulf Coast, but the air will be stable and there is no risk of severe thunderstorms. Rain ends early in the day Monday; amounts will be one-half to 1 inch over north Alabama, with 1 to 1.5 inches over the southern half of the state.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather will be rain-free Tuesday through Thursday with highs returning to the 60s. A weather system will bring the next chance of rain on Friday. There’s still no sign of any bitterly cold arctic air for the Deep South for the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1952: An area of low pressure moved out of the Gulf of Mexico and across southern Florida during the evening and late night. It produced 60 mph winds and 2 to 4 inches of rain on Feb. 2-3. It remains the only tropical storm to affect the United States in February.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: An Arctic outbreak that lasted from late January through early February produced nearly 400 record lows. Four states recorded their all-time record-low temperatures, including Tower, Minnesota, on this date with a reading of 60 degrees below zero, canceling Tower’s annual Icebox Days festival.

North Alabama was under a blanket of snow and ice.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.com.