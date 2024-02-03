Bill Murray: Nice weather to start the Alabama weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NICE START TO THE WEEKEND: Stable conditions are in place across Alabama this morning, thanks to high pressure overhead. Today will feature tranquil conditions, with mostly clear skies and above-average temperatures. Daytime highs will reach close to 70 degrees in many areas. We will see slightly cooler temperatures in eastern counties, though, as an easterly surface flow develops. While high clouds may stream overhead, overall moisture levels will remain limited, with no significant rain expected through Saturday evening.

THE WEEK AHEAD: We see a shift in the weather pattern tonight through next Thursday. Rain will spread into Alabama Saturday night, becoming more widespread Sunday. Rainfall totals will vary across the region but should average between one-half and three-quarters of an inch, with a few isolated spots topping out at more than 1 inch.

Sunday will bring temperatures between 45 and 50 degrees accompanied by gusty winds, especially in elevated terrain. However, as a low-pressure system moves away, conditions will improve with rapid clearing and highs returning to the upper 50s on Monday.

From Monday night through Thursday, high pressure will return, bringing dry, mild conditions. Highs will be around 60 degrees, and by midweek temperatures may reach the lower 60s. Dry weather is expected to persist, with the next chance of rain potentially returning by next Friday as another system approaches the region.

Rain will return to Alabama early Friday. It will continue a good bit of the day, but it shouldn’t be widespread or heavy. Most everyone picks up between one-quarter and one-half inch. There will be some thunder involved, but no severe weather.

ON THIS DATE IN 1814: London’s historically unique Frost Fairs occurred in years when the River Thames was frozen solid. They were characterized by an array of merchants, food vendors and entertainers set up in a long aisle on the ice. Activities like bowling and dancing were also available. The first Frost Fairs were held on the frozen river beginning as early as the seventh century. The last Frost Fair was held Feb. 1-4, 1814, as temperatures in London fell below freezing from Dec. 27, 1813, until Feb. 7, 1814. Most were held during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. Winters were colder then, especially during the Little Ice Age, and the river’s water moved more slowly because of the constriction of the Old London Bridge, which was removed in 1831.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.